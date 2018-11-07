Heidelberger loses by smaller percentage, but earns fewer votes.

Voting was down this year, and it was evident in the D3 State Senate race, where Bernie Sanders socialist Cory Heidelberger gained 3% on his losing vote from 2 years ago, but actually earned around 300 fewer votes in this mid-term election.
From 2016’s butt kicking:
From 2018’s butt kicking:
The GOP promises next election is a presidential race, so we’ll increase the margin of victory to where it should rightfully be.
Couldn’t happen to a less-nice guy.
Why does it say “Democratic”? It is Democrat. Also, I think red would suit comrade Hamburglar better than blue, though he is probably feeling pretty blue right now since he got roundly trounced.