Heidelberger loses by smaller percentage, but earns fewer votes.

Voting was down this year, and it was evident in the D3 State Senate race, where Bernie Sanders socialist Cory Heidelberger gained 3% on his losing vote from 2 years ago, but actually earned around 300 fewer votes in this mid-term election.

From 2016’s butt kicking:

From 2018’s butt kicking:

The GOP promises next election is a presidential race, so we’ll increase the margin of victory to where it should rightfully be.

Like this: Like Loading...