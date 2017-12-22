Heinert responds to Gubernatorial candidate Hubbel calling him “Pocahontas,” and “a Dutchman pretending to be an Indian.”

State Senator Troy Heinert had some choice words for Lora Hubbel under the comment section of the original post where her fairly racist comment against him was noted:

My name is Troy Heinert and I am a proud member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, my enrollment number is 345U37928. My parents are Margo Heinert and the late Harold Heinert.

My mother is Dutch and my father was Lakota and German who lived his entire life on the Rosebud Reservation on the same land that has been passed down through our family since the original allotment act that established Reservations for Lakota’s.

My 87 year old Lakota grandmother still lives on this place and would be ashamed that there are still people in our State that show that kind of ignorance and racism towards her own blood.