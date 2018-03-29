Here are the candidates to date, plus primaries.

I’ve gone through the list of candidates to date and have a handy chart for you to see who is running against who – plus where the primaries are (in red).
There might be a few more stragglers coming, but this list should be fairly complete. Except for the two split districts (26 and 28), If there are more than 2 house members per party, they run against each other within their party for the primary. And then the top two for each party run against the other party in the fall election.
Libertarians and Independents are grouped with Democrats. Well, because…
Otherwise, House candidates are not assigned to a specific house seat within their district, and are only split to two lines for the sake of laying out my chart in a legible manner.
|District
|House/Senate
|Republican
|Democrat/Other Candidate
|1
|Senate
|Susan Wismer, Allison Renville, Simon Bisek
|1
|House
|Tamera St. John
|Paul Dennert, Robert Whitmyre
|1
|House
|Steven McLeerey
|2
|Senate
|Brock Greenfield
|Paul Register
|2
|House
|Kaleb Weis
|Jenae Hansen
|2
|House
|Lana Greenfield
|Mike McHugh
|3
|Senate
|Al Novstrup
|Cory Heidelberger
|3
|House
|Carl Perry
|Justin Roemmick
|3
|House
|Drew Dennert
|Brooks Briscoe
|4
|Senate
|John Wiik
|Dennis Evenson
|4
|House
|John Mills
|Jim Chilson
|4
|House
|Fred Deutsch
|Melissa Meidinger
|5
|Senate
|Byron Callies, Lee Schoenbeck
|Alanna Silvis
|5
|House
|Hugh Bartels
|Brett Ries
|5
|House
|Nancy York
|Diana Hane
|6
|Senate
|Ernie Otten
|Theresa Ann Robbins
|6
|House
|Herman Otten
|Aaron Aylward (L)
|6
|House
|Isaac Latterell
|Kyle Boese, Nancy Kirstein
|7
|Senate
|VJ Smith
|Mary Perpich
|7
|House
|Doug Post
|Cory Ann Ellis (I)
|7
|House
|Tim Reed
|Zachary Kovach, Dwight Bill Adamson
|8
|Senate
|Jordan Youngberg
|Scott Parsley
|8
|House
|Leslie Heinemann
|Mary Leary
|8
|House
|Marli Wiese
|Joan Stamm
|9
|Senate
|Wayne Steinhauer, Lora Hubbel
|Mark Guthmiller
|9
|House
|Deb Peters
|Antoinette “Toni” Miller
|9
|House
|Mike Clark
|Michael Saba
|10
|Senate
|Spencer Wrightsman, Maggie Sutton
|Rachel Willson
|10
|House
|Steve Haugaard
|Dean Kurtz
|10
|House
|Doug Barthel
|Barbara Saxton
|11
|Senate
|Jim Stalzer
|Kevin Elsing
|11
|House
|Mark Willadsen
|Sheryl L Johnson
|11
|House
|Chris Karr
|Margaret Kuipers
|12
|Senate
|Blake Curd
|Kasey Oliver
|12
|House
|Manny Steele
|12
|House
|Arch Beal
|Jeff Hayward
|13
|Senate
|Jack Kolbeck
|Hubert Grogan
|13
|House
|Rex Rolfing, Amber Mauricio
|Kelly Sullivan
|13
|House
|Sue Peterson
|14
|Senate
|Deb Soholt, Tyler Swanger
|Justyn Hauck
|14
|House
|Tom Holmes, R. Shawn Tornow
|Erin Kay Healy
|14
|House
|Larry Zikmund
|Valerie Loudenback
|15
|Senate
|Reynold Nesiba
|15
|House
|Jamie Smith, Josh Reinfeld
|15
|House
|Linda Duba, Patrick Kirschman
|16
|Senate
|Jim Bolin
|Ted Curry
|16
|House
|Kevin Jensen
|Chad Skiles
|16
|House
|David Anderson
|Mike Steinbrecher
|17
|Senate
|Art Rusch
|Howard Grinager
|17
|House
|Nancy Rasmussen
|Gregory Baldwin (L)
|17
|House
|Ray Ring, John Gors
|18
|Senate
|Roger Meyer
|Craig Kennedy
|18
|House
|Jean Hunhoff
|Terry Crandall
|18
|House
|Max Farver
|Ryan Cwach
|19
|Senate
|Stace Nelson
|Ardon Wek
|19
|House
|Kent Peterson, Michael Boyle
|John C. Koch
|19
|House
|Kyle Schoenfish
|20
|Senate
|Josh Klumb
|Dan Miller
|20
|House
|Lance Koth
|Ione Klinger
|20
|House
|Paul Miskimins
|James Schorzman
|21
|Senate
|Rocky Dale Blare
|Julie Bartling
|21
|House
|Caleb FInck
|Brian Jorgensen, Faith Spotted Eagle
|21
|House
|Lee Qualm
|Anna Kerner Andersson
|22
|Senate
|Jim White
|Eric Bliss
|22
|House
|Bob Glanzer
|Tyler Volesky
|22
|House
|Roger Chase
|23
|Senate
|Justin Cronin
|Joe Yracheta
|23
|House
|Spencer Gosch
|Eleanor Iverson
|23
|House
|John Lake
|Philip Testerman
|24
|Senate
|Jeff Monroe
|Amanda Bachmann
|24
|House
|Mary Duvall, Roxanne Weber
|Terry Keller
|24
|House
|Tim Rounds
|Brian Watterson
|25
|Senate
|Kris Langer, Dale Barnhart
|25
|House
|Tammy Fenner, Jon Hansen
|Dan Ahlers
|25
|House
|Tom Pischke
|BJ Motley
|26
|Senate
|Joel Koskan
|Troy Heinert
|26a
|House
|Shawn Bordeaux, Troy “Luke” Lunderman
|26b
|House
|Rebecca Reimer
|Debra Smith
|27
|Senate
|Bill Hines
|Kevin Killer, Red Dawn Foster
|27
|House
|Steve Livermont
|Peri Pourier, Nicole Littlewhiteman
|27
|House
|Liz May
|Margaret Ross
|28
|Senate
|Ryan Maher
|Alli Moran
|28a
|House
|Oren Lesmeister
|28b
|House
|Sam Marty
|Jason Hill (L)
|29
|Senate
|Gary Cammack, Bill Kluck
|29
|House
|Tom Brunner
|29
|House
|Larry Rhoden
|30
|Senate
|Lance Russell, Patricia Shiery, Bruce Rampelberg
|Kristine Ina Winter
|30
|House
|Julie Frye-Mueller
|Whitney Raver
|30
|House
|Tim Goodwin
|31
|Senate
|Bob Ewing
|Sherry Bea Smith
|31
|House
|Tim Johns
|31
|House
|Chuck Turbiville
|32
|Senate
|Alan Solano
|Ayla Rodriguez
|32
|House
|Sean McPherson
|Susan Kelts
|32
|House
|Scyller Borglum, Ed Randazzo
|Angel Staley
|33
|Senate
|Phil Jensen, Amanda Scott
|Ryan Ryder
|33
|House
|Dave Johnson, Janet Jensen
|Lilias Jarding
|33
|House
|Taffy Howard, Melanie Torno
|34
|Senate
|Jeff Partridge
|Zach VanWyk
|34
|House
|Janette McIntyre, Jess Olson
|34
|House
|Mike Diedrich
|George J. Nelson
|35
|Senate
|Lynne DiSanto, Ryan Smith
|35
|House
|Tina Mullaly
|Bougain Sistak
|35
|House
|Anthony (Tony) Randolph
|Michael T. Hanson
Also, with the new rules which allow smaller parties to nominate legislative candidates at convention, there will likely be some additions from the L’s and C’s.
Gideon, why bother?…no one votes for them and no one cares. They never frame any issues and no one takes them seriously. The ONLY time they get any votes is when one of the major parties doesn’t run a candidate.
Why bother? Well, I can only speak for myself, but I believe that principle should always come before politics. I believe that concept gets lost when people are more concerned with victory than doing the right thing.
As for “not framing issues”, I guess when you are truly the party of small government and individual freedom, you tend to paint with broad strokes. Liberty is simple and beautiful, and when you subscribe to it, you don’t get bogged down in the minutiae which inevitably leads to bureaucratic bloat from both parties, and a “program” for every problem. (Not to mention a $21,053,374,000,000 debt… Oops! Just added another $5 million while I was typing out my thoughts).
So why bother? Because it’s the right thing to do.
P.S., feel free to contact me anytime if you need clarification on *this* Libertarian’s issue frames. 🙂
Intriguing but
How many libertarians are there in SD?
Have they ever won a race for the legislature or statewide office?
usually their candidates are way way out there in the fringe lala land.
yeah but remember Senator Thune lost by 524 votes to Tim Johnson while Kurt Evans got like 2000 votes by being on the ballot
Did Lance Russell drop out of the AG race? Did I miss that announcement?
He can’t run for AG and state senate at the same time.
This is also very interesting. If he wins the Primary and goes to the convention as an actual Candidate for AG there will be some problems. This id different the Ms hubbels fiasco becuase he will be a voted upon candidate at the state convention. If he even receives one vote, from my reading of the rules in the law it would technically make him ineligible.
I think there are problems now….
How is it fair to the voters….seems to be just another career politician trying to stay in an office first.
I believe South Dakota law only allows a persons name to be on the ballot once if running for elected office (not precinct position). Since Russell won’t be on the primary ballot for AG I thinks he’s ok here legally. Might hurt him though politically. If he wins the nomination at Convention he would have to withdraw from the State Senate race.
I disagree…he has to pick
I agree, I don’t see this is fair at all. Why doesn’t everyone just run for multiple officers hoping to get elected to one. Seems to me he is throwing mud at the wall and hoping for something to stick. The right think for him to do is drop out of one of the races and focus. I don’t want someone playing the system for his on political gains.
Can can seek the AG nomination at the June convention and, if he gets it, assuming he has also won the Senate primary, he would have until August to withdraw from the Senate election and a replacement would be nominated by the county party organizations.
He cannot appear on the November ballot as a candidate for both offices.
I don’t think that is the law…it seems clear that he cannot do it
No person may be a candidate for nomination or election to more than one public office except for the office of President of the United States or vice president of the United States. However, a candidate for any such office is not prohibited from being elected to any one or more party offices as may be provided in chapter 12-5.
He is a candidate for nomination for state senate AND AG at the moment…how does he get around that?
Thanks for the chart. Great overview.
Question – why do you split the state House races within each district? Aren’t the House races “vote for the preferred two” regardless of how many candidates are on the ballot for the district (single party in primaries; all parties in general election)?
My observation was it was a chart issue….2 slots for each house district…Pat can tell us otherwise but my speculation
“Otherwise, House candidates are not assigned to a specific house seat within their district, and are only split to two lines for the sake of laying out my chart in a legible manner.”
My apologies, Pat – I skimmed right by the usage instructions you posted!