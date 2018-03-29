Here are the candidates to date, plus primaries.

I’ve gone through the list of candidates to date and have a handy chart for you to see who is running against who – plus where the primaries are (in red).

There might be a few more stragglers coming, but this list should be fairly complete.  Except for the two split districts (26 and 28), If there are more than 2 house members per party, they run against each other within their party for the primary. And then the top two for each party run against the other party in the fall election.

Libertarians and Independents are grouped with Democrats. Well, because…

Otherwise, House candidates are not assigned to a specific house seat within their district, and are only split to two lines for the sake of laying out my chart in a legible manner.

District House/Senate Republican Democrat/Other Candidate
1 Senate Susan Wismer, Allison Renville, Simon Bisek
1 House Tamera St. John Paul Dennert, Robert Whitmyre
1 House Steven McLeerey
   
2 Senate Brock Greenfield Paul Register
2 House Kaleb Weis Jenae Hansen
2 House Lana Greenfield Mike McHugh
   
3 Senate Al Novstrup Cory Heidelberger
3 House Carl Perry Justin Roemmick
3 House Drew Dennert Brooks Briscoe
   
4 Senate John Wiik Dennis Evenson
4 House John Mills Jim Chilson
4 House Fred Deutsch Melissa Meidinger
   
5 Senate Byron Callies, Lee Schoenbeck Alanna Silvis
5 House Hugh Bartels Brett Ries
5 House Nancy York Diana Hane
   
6 Senate Ernie Otten Theresa Ann Robbins
6 House Herman Otten Aaron Aylward (L)
6 House Isaac Latterell Kyle Boese, Nancy Kirstein
   
7 Senate VJ Smith Mary Perpich
7 House Doug Post Cory Ann Ellis (I)
7 House Tim Reed Zachary Kovach, Dwight Bill Adamson
   
8 Senate Jordan Youngberg Scott Parsley
8 House Leslie Heinemann Mary Leary
8 House Marli Wiese Joan Stamm
   
9 Senate Wayne Steinhauer, Lora Hubbel Mark Guthmiller
9 House Deb Peters Antoinette “Toni” Miller
9 House Mike Clark Michael Saba
   
10 Senate Spencer Wrightsman, Maggie Sutton Rachel Willson
10 House Steve Haugaard Dean Kurtz
10 House Doug Barthel Barbara Saxton
   
11 Senate Jim Stalzer Kevin Elsing
11 House Mark Willadsen Sheryl L Johnson
11 House Chris Karr Margaret Kuipers
   
12 Senate Blake Curd Kasey Oliver
12 House Manny Steele
12 House Arch Beal Jeff Hayward
   
13 Senate Jack Kolbeck Hubert Grogan
13 House Rex Rolfing, Amber Mauricio Kelly Sullivan
13 House Sue Peterson
   
14 Senate Deb Soholt, Tyler Swanger Justyn Hauck
14 House Tom Holmes, R. Shawn Tornow Erin Kay Healy
14 House Larry Zikmund Valerie Loudenback
   
15 Senate Reynold Nesiba
15 House Jamie Smith, Josh Reinfeld
15 House Linda Duba, Patrick Kirschman
   
16 Senate Jim Bolin Ted Curry
16 House Kevin Jensen Chad Skiles
16 House David Anderson Mike Steinbrecher
   
17 Senate Art Rusch Howard Grinager
17 House Nancy Rasmussen Gregory Baldwin (L)
17 House Ray Ring, John Gors
   
18 Senate Roger Meyer Craig Kennedy
18 House Jean Hunhoff Terry Crandall
18 House Max Farver Ryan Cwach
   
19 Senate Stace Nelson Ardon Wek
19 House Kent Peterson, Michael Boyle John C. Koch
19 House Kyle Schoenfish
   
20 Senate Josh Klumb Dan Miller
20 House Lance Koth Ione Klinger
20 House Paul Miskimins James Schorzman
   
21 Senate Rocky Dale Blare Julie Bartling
21 House Caleb FInck Brian Jorgensen, Faith Spotted Eagle
21 House Lee Qualm Anna Kerner Andersson
   
22 Senate Jim White Eric Bliss
22 House Bob Glanzer Tyler Volesky
22 House Roger Chase
   
23 Senate Justin Cronin Joe Yracheta
23 House Spencer Gosch Eleanor Iverson
23 House John Lake Philip Testerman
   
24 Senate Jeff Monroe Amanda Bachmann
24 House Mary Duvall, Roxanne Weber Terry Keller
24 House Tim Rounds Brian Watterson
   
25 Senate Kris Langer, Dale Barnhart
25 House Tammy Fenner, Jon Hansen Dan Ahlers
25 House Tom Pischke BJ Motley
   
26 Senate Joel Koskan Troy Heinert
26a House Shawn Bordeaux, Troy “Luke” Lunderman
26b House Rebecca Reimer Debra Smith
   
27 Senate Bill Hines Kevin Killer, Red Dawn Foster
27 House Steve Livermont Peri Pourier, Nicole Littlewhiteman
27 House Liz May Margaret Ross
   
28 Senate Ryan Maher Alli Moran
28a House Oren Lesmeister
28b House Sam Marty Jason Hill (L)
   
29 Senate Gary Cammack, Bill Kluck
29 House Tom Brunner
29 House Larry Rhoden
   
30 Senate Lance Russell, Patricia Shiery, Bruce Rampelberg Kristine Ina Winter
30 House Julie Frye-Mueller Whitney Raver
30 House Tim Goodwin
   
31 Senate Bob Ewing Sherry Bea Smith
31 House Tim Johns
31 House Chuck Turbiville
   
32 Senate Alan Solano Ayla Rodriguez
32 House Sean McPherson Susan Kelts
32 House Scyller Borglum, Ed Randazzo Angel Staley
   
33 Senate Phil Jensen, Amanda Scott Ryan Ryder
33 House Dave Johnson, Janet Jensen Lilias Jarding
33 House Taffy Howard, Melanie Torno
   
34 Senate Jeff Partridge Zach VanWyk
34 House Janette McIntyre, Jess Olson
34 House Mike Diedrich George J. Nelson
   
35 Senate Lynne DiSanto, Ryan Smith
35 House Tina Mullaly Bougain Sistak
35 House Anthony (Tony) Randolph Michael T. Hanson

  1. Gideon Oakes

    Also, with the new rules which allow smaller parties to nominate legislative candidates at convention, there will likely be some additions from the L’s and C’s.

    1. Anonymous

      Gideon, why bother?…no one votes for them and no one cares. They never frame any issues and no one takes them seriously. The ONLY time they get any votes is when one of the major parties doesn’t run a candidate.

      1. Gideon Oakes

        Why bother? Well, I can only speak for myself, but I believe that principle should always come before politics. I believe that concept gets lost when people are more concerned with victory than doing the right thing.

        As for “not framing issues”, I guess when you are truly the party of small government and individual freedom, you tend to paint with broad strokes. Liberty is simple and beautiful, and when you subscribe to it, you don’t get bogged down in the minutiae which inevitably leads to bureaucratic bloat from both parties, and a “program” for every problem. (Not to mention a $21,053,374,000,000 debt… Oops! Just added another $5 million while I was typing out my thoughts).

        So why bother? Because it’s the right thing to do.

        P.S., feel free to contact me anytime if you need clarification on *this* Libertarian’s issue frames. 🙂

        1. Anonymous

          Intriguing but

          How many libertarians are there in SD?

          Have they ever won a race for the legislature or statewide office?

          1. Anonymous

            yeah but remember Senator Thune lost by 524 votes to Tim Johnson while Kurt Evans got like 2000 votes by being on the ballot

  2. Anonymous

    Did Lance Russell drop out of the AG race? Did I miss that announcement?

    He can’t run for AG and state senate at the same time.

    1. blogger123

      This is also very interesting. If he wins the Primary and goes to the convention as an actual Candidate for AG there will be some problems. This id different the Ms hubbels fiasco becuase he will be a voted upon candidate at the state convention. If he even receives one vote, from my reading of the rules in the law it would technically make him ineligible.

      1. Anonymous

        I think there are problems now….

        How is it fair to the voters….seems to be just another career politician trying to stay in an office first.

        1. Lincoln County Delegate

          I believe South Dakota law only allows a persons name to be on the ballot once if running for elected office (not precinct position). Since Russell won’t be on the primary ballot for AG I thinks he’s ok here legally. Might hurt him though politically. If he wins the nomination at Convention he would have to withdraw from the State Senate race.

        2. Pat

          I agree, I don’t see this is fair at all. Why doesn’t everyone just run for multiple officers hoping to get elected to one. Seems to me he is throwing mud at the wall and hoping for something to stick. The right think for him to do is drop out of one of the races and focus. I don’t want someone playing the system for his on political gains.

    2. Anonymous

      Can can seek the AG nomination at the June convention and, if he gets it, assuming he has also won the Senate primary, he would have until August to withdraw from the Senate election and a replacement would be nominated by the county party organizations.

      He cannot appear on the November ballot as a candidate for both offices.

      1. Anonymous

        I don’t think that is the law…it seems clear that he cannot do it

        No person may be a candidate for nomination or election to more than one public office except for the office of President of the United States or vice president of the United States. However, a candidate for any such office is not prohibited from being elected to any one or more party offices as may be provided in chapter 12-5.

        He is a candidate for nomination for state senate AND AG at the moment…how does he get around that?

  4. Michael Wyland

    Question – why do you split the state House races within each district? Aren’t the House races “vote for the preferred two” regardless of how many candidates are on the ballot for the district (single party in primaries; all parties in general election)?

    1. Anonymous

      My observation was it was a chart issue….2 slots for each house district…Pat can tell us otherwise but my speculation

      Reply
    2. Pat Powers Post author

      “Otherwise, House candidates are not assigned to a specific house seat within their district, and are only split to two lines for the sake of laying out my chart in a legible manner.”

