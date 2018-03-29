Here are the candidates to date, plus primaries.

I’ve gone through the list of candidates to date and have a handy chart for you to see who is running against who – plus where the primaries are (in red).

There might be a few more stragglers coming, but this list should be fairly complete. Except for the two split districts (26 and 28), If there are more than 2 house members per party, they run against each other within their party for the primary. And then the top two for each party run against the other party in the fall election.

Libertarians and Independents are grouped with Democrats. Well, because…

Otherwise, House candidates are not assigned to a specific house seat within their district, and are only split to two lines for the sake of laying out my chart in a legible manner.

District House/Senate Republican Democrat/Other Candidate 1 Senate Susan Wismer, Allison Renville, Simon Bisek 1 House Tamera St. John Paul Dennert, Robert Whitmyre 1 House Steven McLeerey 2 Senate Brock Greenfield Paul Register 2 House Kaleb Weis Jenae Hansen 2 House Lana Greenfield Mike McHugh 3 Senate Al Novstrup Cory Heidelberger 3 House Carl Perry Justin Roemmick 3 House Drew Dennert Brooks Briscoe 4 Senate John Wiik Dennis Evenson 4 House John Mills Jim Chilson 4 House Fred Deutsch Melissa Meidinger 5 Senate Byron Callies, Lee Schoenbeck Alanna Silvis 5 House Hugh Bartels Brett Ries 5 House Nancy York Diana Hane 6 Senate Ernie Otten Theresa Ann Robbins 6 House Herman Otten Aaron Aylward (L) 6 House Isaac Latterell Kyle Boese, Nancy Kirstein 7 Senate VJ Smith Mary Perpich 7 House Doug Post Cory Ann Ellis (I) 7 House Tim Reed Zachary Kovach, Dwight Bill Adamson 8 Senate Jordan Youngberg Scott Parsley 8 House Leslie Heinemann Mary Leary 8 House Marli Wiese Joan Stamm 9 Senate Wayne Steinhauer, Lora Hubbel Mark Guthmiller 9 House Deb Peters Antoinette “Toni” Miller 9 House Mike Clark Michael Saba 10 Senate Spencer Wrightsman, Maggie Sutton Rachel Willson 10 House Steve Haugaard Dean Kurtz 10 House Doug Barthel Barbara Saxton 11 Senate Jim Stalzer Kevin Elsing 11 House Mark Willadsen Sheryl L Johnson 11 House Chris Karr Margaret Kuipers 12 Senate Blake Curd Kasey Oliver 12 House Manny Steele 12 House Arch Beal Jeff Hayward 13 Senate Jack Kolbeck Hubert Grogan 13 House Rex Rolfing, Amber Mauricio Kelly Sullivan 13 House Sue Peterson 14 Senate Deb Soholt, Tyler Swanger Justyn Hauck 14 House Tom Holmes, R. Shawn Tornow Erin Kay Healy 14 House Larry Zikmund Valerie Loudenback 15 Senate Reynold Nesiba 15 House Jamie Smith, Josh Reinfeld 15 House Linda Duba, Patrick Kirschman 16 Senate Jim Bolin Ted Curry 16 House Kevin Jensen Chad Skiles 16 House David Anderson Mike Steinbrecher 17 Senate Art Rusch Howard Grinager 17 House Nancy Rasmussen Gregory Baldwin (L) 17 House Ray Ring, John Gors 18 Senate Roger Meyer Craig Kennedy 18 House Jean Hunhoff Terry Crandall 18 House Max Farver Ryan Cwach 19 Senate Stace Nelson Ardon Wek 19 House Kent Peterson, Michael Boyle John C. Koch 19 House Kyle Schoenfish 20 Senate Josh Klumb Dan Miller 20 House Lance Koth Ione Klinger 20 House Paul Miskimins James Schorzman 21 Senate Rocky Dale Blare Julie Bartling 21 House Caleb FInck Brian Jorgensen, Faith Spotted Eagle 21 House Lee Qualm Anna Kerner Andersson 22 Senate Jim White Eric Bliss 22 House Bob Glanzer Tyler Volesky 22 House Roger Chase 23 Senate Justin Cronin Joe Yracheta 23 House Spencer Gosch Eleanor Iverson 23 House John Lake Philip Testerman 24 Senate Jeff Monroe Amanda Bachmann 24 House Mary Duvall, Roxanne Weber Terry Keller 24 House Tim Rounds Brian Watterson 25 Senate Kris Langer, Dale Barnhart 25 House Tammy Fenner, Jon Hansen Dan Ahlers 25 House Tom Pischke BJ Motley 26 Senate Joel Koskan Troy Heinert 26a House Shawn Bordeaux, Troy “Luke” Lunderman 26b House Rebecca Reimer Debra Smith 27 Senate Bill Hines Kevin Killer, Red Dawn Foster 27 House Steve Livermont Peri Pourier, Nicole Littlewhiteman 27 House Liz May Margaret Ross 28 Senate Ryan Maher Alli Moran 28a House Oren Lesmeister 28b House Sam Marty Jason Hill (L) 29 Senate Gary Cammack, Bill Kluck 29 House Tom Brunner 29 House Larry Rhoden 30 Senate Lance Russell, Patricia Shiery, Bruce Rampelberg Kristine Ina Winter 30 House Julie Frye-Mueller Whitney Raver 30 House Tim Goodwin 31 Senate Bob Ewing Sherry Bea Smith 31 House Tim Johns 31 House Chuck Turbiville 32 Senate Alan Solano Ayla Rodriguez 32 House Sean McPherson Susan Kelts 32 House Scyller Borglum, Ed Randazzo Angel Staley 33 Senate Phil Jensen, Amanda Scott Ryan Ryder 33 House Dave Johnson, Janet Jensen Lilias Jarding 33 House Taffy Howard, Melanie Torno 34 Senate Jeff Partridge Zach VanWyk 34 House Janette McIntyre, Jess Olson 34 House Mike Diedrich George J. Nelson 35 Senate Lynne DiSanto, Ryan Smith 35 House Tina Mullaly Bougain Sistak 35 House Anthony (Tony) Randolph Michael T. Hanson

