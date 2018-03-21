Here’s a picture next to someone else’s motorcycle 30 years ago. Bikers for Shantel launched. Badly.

It must be grumpy Wednesday, because I keep coming across the awfulness in all sorts of campaign efforts today. The latest? “Bikers for Shantel.” From Facebook:

If you’re going to promote yourself via something called “Bikers for,” it might be helpful to actually show yourself on a motorcycle, as opposed to pictures that are at least 30 years old where the picture happens to show the candidate somewhere in the rough vicinity of a motorcycle.

SMH.

