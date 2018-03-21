Here’s a picture next to someone else’s motorcycle 30 years ago. Bikers for Shantel launched. Badly.

It must be grumpy Wednesday, because I keep coming across the awfulness in all sorts of campaign efforts today. The latest? “Bikers for Shantel.” From Facebook:
If you’re going to promote yourself via something called “Bikers for,” it might be helpful to actually show yourself on a motorcycle, as opposed to pictures that are at least 30 years old where the picture happens to show the candidate somewhere in the rough vicinity of a motorcycle.
SMH.
I just wonder how much these endorsements by individuals not really known outside their own sphere are worth? Where are the endorsements by conservative groups like AFP? That would get my attention far more than these individual endorsements, though I suppose every little bit helps.
I don’t know that Shantel has a chance anymore the way her campaign has been run; I have not been impressed.
AFP doesn’t get involved in primaries as I understand it.
Maybe one of their representatives will see this and comment or maybe contact them yourself and express your concern or the candidate/issue of your choice.
Is it too late for Shantel to drop out and just run for re-election?
How bout an endorsement from the SF harley guy?
Is Shantel going to drop out and endorse in this race? I don’t see her as having any traction at this point.
I not “the” SF Harley guy, but I am a SF Harley guy. I can tell you that a picture of Shantel next to someone else’s Honda Rebel won’t do much to energize the biker crowd.
This is what you get from out of state advisors. Krebs should withdraw and endorse Tapio.