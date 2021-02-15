Herseth appointed to federal court

Former congresswoman and current Augustana university president Stephanie Herseth Sandlin has been sworn into federal court. ￼￼I had heard about this story this last week, and it opens up some interesting areas of speculation:￼

The move, sponsored by Democratic Chairman Randy Seiler, opens the door to Herseth Sandlin being nominated for either U.S. attorney — the top federal prosecutor in the state — or a lifetime tenure as a federal judge.

If I was to place a wager, given her background and prior federal court clerk experience,￼ I would guess it is for a federal judgeship￼.