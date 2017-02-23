Herseth Sandlin declares she is “done seeking political office.”

Now that wasn’t something expected as part of the Herseth Sandlin announcement. In an interview with the Argus today, former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin declared that she is forever done seeking political office:

As former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin steps into her new role as Augustana University president, she says goodbye to her political career. “I am done seeking political office,” Herseth Sandlin told Argus Leader Media following a press conference Thursday morning. It hasn’t been easy explaining to her supporters that she’s not looking to get back into public service, she said, but the 46-year-old Houghton native views her new position as a “true calling.”

Read it here.

Declaring she’s done with office is a little hard to believe, since her political facebook page is still up, but still, declaring that she is done seeking political office is a hard statement to walk back, especially in light of the fact that she’d need to start campaigning for the Rounds’ Senate seat as early as next year if she were to change her mind.

With Herseth Sandlin taking herself off of the chess board, Huether having had abandoned he Democrat ship, and Brendan Johnson focusing on work, it’s looking bleaker and bleaker for state dems.

Democrats face the prospect of moving into the wide open 2018 election cycle with both open Gubernatorial and Congressional contests but no prospects to fill the contests.

