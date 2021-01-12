Hey – I recognize that kid!

Well, she’s not so much a kid anymore, as the SDGOP released some news yesterday which makes this father proud of his #4 daughter:

Sydney Powers will be serving as the party’s Legislative Communications Director at session, which is familiar territory for someone who grew up volunteering for local and statewide Republican candidates through the Teenage Republicans, and beyond as the 2019-2020 SD College Republicans Chairwoman. Sydney spent the last election as the East River Director for Congressman Dusty Johnson’s re-election campaign, overseeing grassroots operations and partnering with legislative candidates.

In her free time, Sydney takes pride in mentoring the next generation of South Dakota’s conservative leaders through Teenage Republicans and SD ALA Girls State. Her future plans are to finish her undergraduate degree in December 2021 and “to see where the good Lord leads her.” Sydney is in her last year at Augustana University, majoring in Government & International Affairs.