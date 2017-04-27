Hey! Nice mention of SDWC on the POWERLINE Blog.

I caught this on Facebook this AM – SDWC had a very nice mention on the Nationally recognized POWERLINE Blog yesterday:
It’s all regarding my extensive coverage over the Democrat dinner this weekend, and accompanying Democrat party food fight that’s going to happen with their chairmanship.
As well as the GOP FREEDOM RALLY which you need to be attending. Call today for tickets!
Any tentative plans for the SDDP funeral or Irish Wake? A nice pint of a Black & Tan would be fit for such an occasion with some Tiger meat from Kesslers or Kens in Aberdeen. Anyone else?