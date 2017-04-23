Highlights from Friday’s Brookings Co Lincoln Day Dinner.

Sorry for the delay in posting these, but I had an open house yesterday, followed by a trip to pick up some camera equipment I bought (I’m always interested in Nikon stuff), as well as picking up and delivering signs. And then it was time for prom.

Suffice it to say, I had a busy Saturday. But, I did get some of the processing work ahead of time, so I can get these posted without further delay:

Here’s US Senator Mike Rounds speaking with State Senator Larry Tidemann immediately prior to the meal…

SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman watches as the ceremony kicks off..

Here, my graduating senior and Teenage Republican Sydney is called on to give the Pledge of Allegiance before the meal.

Master of Ceremonies and Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson addresses the large crowd…

And it was a large crowd…. They ended up adding extra tables which were quickly filled.

Congressional Candidate & Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is at the podium, where she gave her talk, and introduced her husband, Mitch.

Here Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield laughs at one of the speakers’ jokes..

Attorney General and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley addresses the group …

…as does Congresswoman & fellow Gubernatorial Hopeful Kristi Noem (Whom I got a chance to sit down with earlier in the day)

Senator Tidemann presented Brookings Co GOP Chair Jim Gilkerson with a well deserved award for his work for the party.

I had more than one State Official comment to me how well the dinner was ran this year, noting it has been the best one they’ve been to, and I’d agree. It was nice and tight, timewise, and you didn’t start looking at your watch wondering when it would be over.

Afterwards, the candidates milled around and spoke with the crowd..

And another great Republican event is put to bed!

