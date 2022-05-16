Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May liz-splaining who is and who is not a “real Republican”

Apparently Liz May is sending out postcards this week explaining to Republican voters in selected Districts who is and is not a fake Republican.

This would be the same Liz May who was outed two years ago as having been a Hillary Clinton for President donor in 2008:

In case that’s tough to read, here’s a close-up:

If Hillary Clinton supporter Liz May is setting standards for who is and who is not a “true Republican,” then we’re all in trouble.