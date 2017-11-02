Hillary Victory Fund ran over $2.25 Million through @SoDakDems in 2016 election

Update – I was in error when I said The Hillary Clinton Campaign ran 1.45 Million through the South Dakota Democrat Party’s coffers. It was more.

According to the South Dakota Democrat Party’s Post-General Election FEC Report for 2016, the Aggregate Year to Date total exceeded 2.25 Million Dollars that Ann Tornberg allowed the Hillary Victory Fund to run through the South Dakota Democrat Party under her leadership.

As noted, the Clinton’s campaign use of funneling money through State Democrat parties has come under scrutiny in a Politico story today from the former Democrat National Chair Donna Brazile.

Facebook Twitter