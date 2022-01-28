Historic fundraising: Governor Noem announces over $11.8 million raised cycle-to-date heading into her re-election year
Governor Noem reported $8.5 million raised across all committees in the most recent reporting period
PRESS RELEASE
JANUARY 28, 2022
Pierre, SD – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that her campaign raised over $11.8 million cycle-to-date across all committees. This total includes over $8.5 million raised across all committees in the 2021 Year-End Reports. Governor Noem has over $7.3 million cash on hand across all committees.
The total amount raised and cash on hand is the largest ever by any South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, incumbent or challenger, heading into an election year.
“I’m humbled and grateful by the support that Lt. Governor Rhoden and I have gotten for our re-election campaign. We’ll continue to work hard for the people of South Dakota and campaign hard over the next ten months to earn their trust for another four years,” Governor Noem said.
6 thoughts on “Historic fundraising: Governor Noem announces over $11.8 million raised cycle-to-date heading into her re-election year”
Lt. Governor who? How much has he rounded up in his out-of-state fundraising trips?
They should be embarrassed collecting nearly $12 million, as well as the people donating. The population of South Dakota as of April 1, 2020 is 886,667.
No wonder she raised so much, she spent the last 3 years fundraising and campaigning. When all you do is travel each week out of state to fundraisers, you are going to bring in a lot of money.
Fundraising is all she does
“Fundraising is all she does”? Hmm, wonder how she has gotten so much done for South Dakota if “that’s (fundraising) all she does”!
She is better then most Governors in this country but she is far from a conservative. The spending she is proposing shows that. In many ways she is a RINO!