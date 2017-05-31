Hmm.. Curious. And here’s Max Sandlin again.

Watching the Sutton Gubernatorial announcement via streaming at the Argus Leader. The first speaker was Sutton’s wife… but the second is former Texas Congressman & Washington Lobbyist Max Sandlin, as he goes on about Sutton being a 5th Generation South Dakotan?

This comes after Max Sandlin being a speaker at the Democrat’s ill-fated McGovern Day Dinner.

Curious. Are South Dakota Democrats that bad off that they have to import activists and party leaders from out of state now?

