Hospitalizations for COVID are running pretty consistent with 95% not having gotten vaccinated.

From Sanford Health, the latest report seems to show that of the people hospitalized, we’re continuing to run consistent numbers when you compare it to the prior report. First the latest report from 7 hours ago…:
And the prior report from about a week ago..
About the same hospitalized and in the ICU, but the number on ventilators seems to be starting to creep up.
Big commonality is that 95% of the people in the hospital sick with COVID-19 have not gotten vaccinated.
Just sayin.
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/08/20/1029628471/highly-vaccinated-israel-is-seeing-a-dramatic-surge-in-new-covid-cases-heres-why
Sweden’s approach seems to be the best approach; eat well, don’t test, don’t vaccinate, don’t mask, appreciate beautiful femininity.
Okay, I added that last part.
“The pandemic is over.” — Democratic Association of Secretaries of State
You do realiize the article doesnt support your viewpoint that vaccines = bad, right? Do you, literally ever, engage in good faith?
You can’t fix stupid.