Here’s the latest on COVID hospitalizations from Sanford Health:
As compared to last weeks’ numbers:
Those numbers continue to be creeping upwards..
Glad to see the unvaccinated taking the brunt of it.
Statewide the numbers have been a little more stable, according to Department of Health:
9/1 229
9/2 218
9/3 230
9/7 230 (three day weekend with no data)
9/8 210
9/9 207
9/10 203
9/13 197
9/14 215
Last year SD’s hospitalizations peaked on 11/10/20 at 607 so hopefully we don’t see another big spike like that.
It’s not the “China Virus” anymore.
I believe that SDSU recently polled registered voters in South Dakota and found that about 90 percent of Democrats were vaccinated but only around 50 percent of Republicans. We are the problem.
OK. I will just say it. I think it’s fair to call it the… Republican Virus… now.