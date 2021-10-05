Here’s the latest from Sanford on COVID
Hospitalizations are up 12 from last week, ICU numbers are up by 3, and we have a couple more on ventilators (up from 28).
One thought on “Hospitalizations going up on COVID, per Sanford Health”
I would really like to know the 22 facilities referenced in the disclaimer buried at the bottom of the graphic. Since they don’t tell you the facilities, you don’t know the states this graphic may represent, or what percentage of the overall Covid infected population.