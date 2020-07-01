Hot off the press – Noem Job Approval at 62% in new poll, with 89% approval among Republicans!

Hot off the press, in a new polling memo from long-time polling strategist Glen Bolger’s company, Public Opinion Strategies, Governor Kristi Noem’s job rating was tested, coming in with a strong 62% approval rating when people were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Kristi Noem is doing as governor?”

SD Noem Polling Memo by Pat Powers on Scribd

According to recent polling conducted June 27-30, 2020 among five hundred registered voters in the state, fully 62% approve and 32% disapprove of the job Governor Noem is doing. According to the memo, “By intensity, 39% strongly approve and 23% somewhat approve. Only 19% strongly disapprove, while another 13% somewhat disapprove. The remaining 6% said they did not know.”

According to the poll, Noem is tremendously well received by the Republican majority in the state, as it was noted “The Governor’s approval rating hits 89% approve/7% disapprove with Republicans, 48% approve/43% disapprove with Independents, and 26% approve/68% disapprove with Democrats.”

