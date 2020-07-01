Hot off the press – Noem Job Approval at 62% in new poll, with 89% approval among Republicans!

Hot off the press, in a new polling memo from long-time polling strategist Glen Bolger’s company, Public Opinion Strategies, Governor Kristi Noem’s job rating was tested, coming in with a strong 62% approval rating when people were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Kristi Noem is doing as governor?”
You can read the memo below:
SD Noem Polling Memo by Pat Powers on Scribd
According to recent polling conducted June 27-30, 2020 among five hundred registered voters in the state, fully 62% approve and 32% disapprove of the job Governor Noem is doing. According to the memo, “By intensity, 39% strongly approve and 23% somewhat approve. Only 19% strongly disapprove, while another 13% somewhat disapprove. The remaining 6% said they did not know.”
According to the poll, Noem is tremendously well received by the Republican majority in the state, as it was noted “The Governor’s approval rating hits 89% approve/7% disapprove with Republicans, 48% approve/43% disapprove with Independents, and 26% approve/68% disapprove with Democrats.”
Read the entire memo above.
No surprise here. Tara and I discussed Governor Noem’s performance on a recent podcast (link below). Her decisions have been quite defensible.
Tara really lit into her, and I liked that .. lent a lot of credibility to the defenses I presented:
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=d7ad0f1bc63e6dd46f58806ba8af9b56
Kudos to those who released the polling memo. We know who conducted the poll, how it was conducted, and, in a rare inclusion in an executive summary, we know the confidence interval (95 out of 100) as well as the margin of error.
I can’t help believing that the timing of the poll’s release is more than coincidental, given the President’s scheduled visit to Mount Rushmore on Friday. I also note that Bill Kristol has a poll – fanciful in my opinion – on Twitter listing Kristy among four potential VP candidates should Mike Pence not run for a second term.
Michael,
1) The poll was released the day it was provided and one day after completion. Further, I see no merit in running a poll to parallel with the President’s visit as I can’t imagine the good it would do for either. However, considering the Governor has essentially led us through the peak of Covid fight, I can see the merit to get a read on how the public judges her performance. I’m glad to see my view is broadly held. She did great.
2) Bill Kristol is a never-Trumper and likes to stir the pot. Thus, I wouldn’t give any credence to his rumors.
3) I agree that polls should be released with more raw data and information on the methodology to be taken seriously. The worst of all time was when Jay Williams released a poll saying he was in a dead heat with John Thune (Thune got 71% of the vote) and it got recognition by the Argus.
Her head will be so big it won’t fit through the door.