Hot off the press from the Bruce Whalen for US Senate Campaign at 5:45 tonight..
Yeah.. that might be a little late.
Maybe they should have sprung forward last week?
One thought on “Hot off the text messaging from Bruce Whalen at 5:45 tonight… Don’t forget to mail your petitions ..by 5pm”
That was my bust, Pat.
But on the bright side .. it’s good to know you’re on our list!
🙂