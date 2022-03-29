Hot off the text messaging from Bruce Whalen at 5:45 tonight… Don’t forget to mail your petitions ..by 5pm

@SoDakCampaigns

Hot off the press from the Bruce Whalen for US Senate Campaign at 5:45 tonight..

Yeah.. that might be a little late.

Maybe they should have sprung forward last week?

