Hot tip.. Amendments and vote may be coming on House Bill 1087 Campus Free Speech Act this afternoon

My spies in the Capitol are telling me that advocates of the free-speech bill hammered out some changes in HB 1087, the Campus Free Speech Act, that are going to be brought to the floor this afternoon to help guarantee the rights of students to free speech and intellectual diversity at our state institutions.
What I’m hearing is that the provision for mandatory history in college may be excised from the bill, and brought up separately. And the word around the third floor is that the amendment and vote on the measure will be today.
I’m told that the main opposition to the measure is viewed as being driven by the Board of Regents… who are said to be causing consternation with legislators who want to deal with the free-speech issues and keep the campuses open to different ideas. And if that’s correct, I’m not sure their efforts to protect the snowflakes on campus from being offended by something they don’t agree with is worth burning their bridges with Legislators and a Governor who has been very definitive in her support for campus free speech.
Stay tuned for more to come!
UPDATE – Spoke too soon! They amended and got the heck out of town, deferring final action until Tuesday.
“the provision for mandatory history in college may be excised from the bill, and brought up separately”
I can live with that change. Learning history is important, most of us believe, but its a separate topic & deserves a debate on its own merits.
Great.
Pass this bill.
Down with the Regents, bunch of rich RINOs
Glad to see this moving forward. Thanks to our new governor for strong leadership. Our colleges need a big fix
Republicans need to vote for this bill and protect free speech on campus. It’s very simple. If you can’t do this expect a primary.
All the Democrats will vote to protect the left-wing professors and against free speech.
Some people want free speech and open debate on South Dakota campuses.
Other people want the liberal professors to control all thought and discussion.
Just remember that friends and neighbors.
It shouldn’t be necessary, but it culture and administration have been suborned to political correctness and groupthink.
my kids constantly complain about how every professor they have at USD is a liberal. I’m for shaking things up. People deserve some fairness in our colleges
I went to USD and had zero issues. Either things have dramatically changed, or people are more sensitive to opposing thought. Professors were 50-50. In education and arts, I’m sure it was more liberal. So what?! How many republican K-12 teachers do you know?
Code words for “look over there, pay no attention to what is going on here”
Obama names it “Affordable Care Act” without regard to whether or not it really makes health care more affordable or not and the lemmings follow.
The Sponsors call this the “Campus Free Speech” act even though it will have the opposite effect and the lemmings follow.
Policy has now been reduced to virtue signaling. George Orwell’s Animal Farm has come to the SD Legislature.
“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”
― George Orwell, Animal Farm
“Sleep tight, ya morons!” ― J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye
Lol………good one Troy.