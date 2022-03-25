Hotel involved in racist remarks controversy not going to get help from the Governor to remove mayor. Not a Shocker.

The hotel owner involved in the racist comment controversy in Rapid City has turned to Governor Noem in trying to remove Mayor Allendar from office. But, to no avail:
Nick Uhre, co-owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, sent a lengthy email to Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday asking, in part, for her help to remove Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender from office.
And..
“The Governor’s office generally does not comment to the media on correspondence received from private citizens. The Governor is opposed to all racial discrimination – there is no room for racial discrimination in South Dakota,” Fury said. “Due to ongoing litigation on this subject, she will not be commenting further at this time.”
And..
“I have no more employees in the bar. Soon, I will have no employees in my hotel due to them fearing for their safety,” Uhre wrote.
Well, what did he think was going to happen?
The Governor condemned the comments along with everyone else who doesn’t wear a hood in South Dakota.