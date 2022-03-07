House Appropriations members accused of killing popular initiatives from Governor due to politics.

The Argus has a story this morning about how members of the House Appropriations Committee seem to have this propensity this session to kill projects that Governor Noem is supporting for the sake of sandbagging her agenda of growth and development:

That two committee members, Reps. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, and Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, are seeking statewide offices and have acrimonious history with the governor has the committee accused of playing politics. “At no point did a member of the public or private industry oppose these bills, which makes it clear they are wanted and needed by South Dakotans,” Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, said, specific to the workforce housing initiative and the planned cyber-security campus for Dakota State University. “The small group that opposes will need to decide if they represent the people of their district or if they are going to sacrifice these initiatives to help Haugaard’s campaign against our governor.”

Speaking of Steve Haugaard and Taffy Howard, even more interesting is that there seems to be a number of measures being voted on that they are “excused” for.

Or as one legislator noted to me, “there seems to be a story to be had on Rep. Howard ducking off the house floor to avoid votes.” First, she is there, and then “nowhere to be found on occasion, specifically whenever we are voting on BOR issues.”

Interesting.