House Assistant Majority Leader Chris Johnson not returning to Pierre.

At the Rapid City crackerbarrel yesterday, House Assistant Majority Leader Chris Johnson (District 32) announced he will not be seeking re-election, creating an open seat in Rapid City.

A big chunk of the House GOP Leadership team will be vacated this next year with the Majority Leader Position (Kent Peterson) termed out, Assistant Majority Leader Johnson gone, and Majority Whip Tim Goodwin running for the Senate.

Who does that leave for next year? Speaker Spencer Gosch, who has been engaged in multiple controversies this last year, as well as open warfare with the Governor, Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen who has also found himself at loggerheads with the second floor, and Majority whips Kirk Chaffee, Kevin Jensen, Rebecca Reimer and Marli Wiese.

Now that leaves a huge void for next year, and it’s entirely possible that the house may be a very different place with some very good candidates who are running this next year. Or it could be more of a dysfunctional mess than it is now. We’ll see.

I do note that current Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack will be running for the House, so we’ll see if he enters into competition for legislative leadership this next November.

We will see.