House Bill 1057 passes 46 yea, 23 nay, and 1 excused. Posted on January 29, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ House Bill 1057, an act to prohibit certain acts against children and provide a penalty therefor (transgender surgery ban for minors) passes 46 yea, 23 nay, and 1 excused in the State House of Representatives. Hang on for how they voted.
So 23 State Representatives are OK with children, most of whom need to be reminded to bathe and put on clean underwear, believe a child knows if they want to be a boy or a girl?