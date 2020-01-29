House Bill 1057 passes 46 yea, 23 nay, and 1 excused.

House Bill 1057, an act to prohibit certain acts against children and provide a penalty therefor (transgender surgery ban for minors) passes 46 yea, 23 nay, and 1 excused in the State House of Representatives.

Hang on for how they voted.

  1. Ms. Church

    So 23 State Representatives are OK with children, most of whom need to be reminded to bathe and put on clean underwear, believe a child knows if they want to be a boy or a girl?

