House Bill 1235 vaccination measure defeated 10-2 in committee

House Bill 1035 – what many are calling the anti-vaccination bill – was heard in committee this morning. And it was sent to the 41st day on a vote of 10-2.
Committee Chair Kevin Jensen indicated that maybe they could talk about the vaccination topic in a summer study.
Ummm… please don’t?
How many legislators want to waste their time in a summer study listening to people who claim the polio vaccine doesn’t work, the Hep B vaccine made them allergic to toothpaste, and the MMR made their kids flush Hot Wheels down the toilet?
There’s entertainment value in these testimonies but doesn’t everybody have better things to do over the summer? Like campaign for re-election?
I think doing a Summer study about this issue is extremely prudent.
10-2 indicates a resounding rejection of this idea. Nope!
Show me the South Dakota codified law obviating a Summer study when the vote does not surpass a certain threshold. It would be naive to think this issue will just go away. #homeschool
I think what anonymous 12:30 was saying is that a resounding rejection is found in the vote count. Someone could definitely bring the idea to have a summer study, but I think it would meet the same fate as this bill did, rightfully so.
Vaccines save lives, and the current statutes give leniency to religious beliefs and other exceptions. This bill is bad for students, bad for S.D., and bad for public health.