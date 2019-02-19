House Committee creates and approves a new state tax on nicotine vapor

Attaching it to the law on tobacco taxation, in the past week, House Health and Human Services Committee did something that no one has really spoken much about. An empty hoghouse vehicle bill of freshman State Representative Carl Perry’s that was taken by State Representative Tim Rounds who tucked a brand new tax on nicotine vapor into the state’s tobacco statute:

After being deferred until this week, the new tax was voted on by the committee, who all approved of the new vapor tax. Well… almost all of them, as the measure found Representative Rounds as the lone vote against his proposed 35% tax on vapor.

Hopefully we can restrain any further new taxes on vapors. I wouldn’t want the Democrats to get any ideas.

