House Committee creates and approves a new state tax on nicotine vapor

Attaching it to the law on tobacco taxation, in the past week, House Health and Human Services Committee did something that no one has really spoken much about. An empty hoghouse vehicle bill of freshman State Representative Carl Perry’s that was taken by State Representative Tim Rounds who tucked a brand new tax on nicotine vapor into the state’s tobacco statute:
After being deferred until this week, the new tax was voted on by the committee, who all approved of the new vapor tax. Well… almost all of them, as the measure found Representative Rounds as the lone vote against his proposed 35% tax on vapor.
Hopefully we can restrain any further new taxes on vapors. I wouldn’t want the Democrats to get any ideas.
Why are Republicans creating new taxes? I thought we elected them to cut taxes.
I’m telling you.. the cow fart tax is coming:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/may/24/bill-nye-calls-fighting-climate-change-tax-cow-fla/
You seem to forget there are tax-raising D’s hiding under the banner of R.
Yes. Let’s keep people on combustible cigarettes! Go Big Tobacco!
So what’s to stop someone from building their own vape juice? You can buy bulk vegetable glycerin, flavorings, and bulk nicotine off amazon for dirt cheap. You can also buy batteries, a tube to put them in, and some kanthal wire to make your own vape device.
Stupid change, stupid tax, stupid legislator.
Love your posts Ike, you’re certainly educated on topics you post about. This can’t look good for Noem who said she wouldn’t raise or create taxes. Doesn’t matter if she had a hand in it or not, there’s now a new tax in SD.
Also looking forward to the post about Noem not wanting to repeal Presumptive Probation. Seems Ravnsberg isn’t off to a great start.
This has a long way to go before there is a new tax in SD…
agree
I’m not sure what this has to to with Kristi. I suspect it has a long uphill way to go before it gets to the gov.
Hope you’re correct – problem is that many states are now taxing vaping just like cigarettes. Big Tobacco is dumping millions into state legislatures and city councils to put vaping on equal footing with smokes. Don’t fall for the baloney they spout!
The very simple fact is that vaping is LESS harmful than cigarettes, and is MORE effective than nicotine patches or gum at helping people quit tobacco. I’m a case in point – smoked for 30 years – tried EVERYTHING. Patches, gum, cold turkey, hypnosis, Wellbutrin, and even friggin’
suicideChantix. Started vaping 24mg and quit the stinkies. Down to 6mg now, and have just ordered a few 100 ml’s of 3mg. Planning on being done altogether by this time next year.
Kids: don’t smoke. If you do, vaping is a safER alternative. If you don’t vape to quit smoking, DON’T START. Nicotine SUCKS.
Good post. Glad you’ve (almost) kicked the habit. I’m not sure what ‘big tobacco’ is doing but (based on the studies I’ve read) I’ll concur w/ Ike that inhaling tobacco vapor is less medically harmful than smoking cigarettes.
I’d be ok if these people drank the vape juice instead of puffing it around in the public.
Wow! I had to pick up my jaw when I seen this.
First, at tax is suppose to reimburse a government for services related to that product. For example a wheel tax is suppose to help build and maintain roads. A tobacco (sin) tax should have been established to offset the cost to the community of treating smoking related illnesses, and some toward to stop smoking ad campaigns.
There have been many studies that show smoking is harmful. There are precious few studies that break down the cigarette smoke to it’s ingredients and what affect those ingredients have on the body. The one thing we do know is that nicotine is the addictive part of tobacco smoke.
In this case there just isn’t enough data to support that vaping causes any more or less harm than cigarettes. This bill preemptive a product that we have no real hard data on. We need more information. There is some real immediate dangers with vaping, batteries can explode, the nicotine used, can be intoxicating, even deadly. We don’t know all the long term health effects, yet
Second, vaping has been used effectively to stop smoking just was well as the much higher priced pharmaceuticals. Anyone who know addiction know full well what works for one person doesn’t work for everyone. To me it makes more sense to make as many product available to help people quit as possible.
Vaping, like smoking, is very addictive. I don’t recommend to any non-smoker, adult or otherwise. This tax isn’t about keeping people safe, it more about replacing lost revenue from people not smoking with something else
This bill should be debated, then killed.