House Committee narrowly approves sending sheep deworming medication measure to floor for debate.

It might be paving the way to use Voodoo & superstition to treat cancer, as opposed to science, this year the House Health Committee voted to send a bill allowing the use of the sheep deworming medication ivermectin to treat COVID to the floor.

Apparently, having thoroughly researched topic in chat groups, and receiving medical training from Facebook, House Bill 1267’s prime sponsor Rep. Phil Jensen “called the drug ivermectin a “very economical, very therapeutic” manner to treat COVID-19.”

Whereas most of the rest of us would call using sheep & horse dewormer to treat a viral infection just plain crazy. As noted in the Mitchell Daily Republic:

“It’s been mentioned that ivermectin has achieved worldwide fame and status,” said Dr. Dan Heinemann, representing the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians. “Yes, that’s because it’s an incredible drug for the treatment of intestinal parasites, and that is not a common issue in this country, it is a huge issue in developing countries.”

The South Dakota State Medical Association, the lobby of hospitals, and other health groups stood in opposition to the bill, saying ivermectin has proven to be dangerous, even deadly in patients.

And..

Before the vote, one nurse on the committee — Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls — called out the chair’s remark that appeared to suggest ivermectin was a pedestrian drug available at any “farm store.”

“The ivermectin that is available today is a horse dosage,” Rehfeldt said.

Read that here.

Supporters called it “a medical freedom act,” which I gather means the freedom to be an idiot & poison yourself with veterinary medicine.