House Committee narrowly approves sending sheep deworming medication measure to floor for debate.

It might be paving the way to use Voodoo & superstition to treat cancer, as opposed to science, this year the House Health Committee voted to send a bill allowing the use of the sheep deworming medication ivermectin to treat COVID to the floor.
Apparently, having thoroughly researched topic in chat groups, and receiving medical training from Facebook, House Bill 1267’s prime sponsor Rep. Phil Jensen “called the drug ivermectin a “very economical, very therapeutic” manner to treat COVID-19.”
Whereas most of the rest of us would call using sheep & horse dewormer to treat a viral infection just plain crazy. As noted in the Mitchell Daily Republic:
“It’s been mentioned that ivermectin has achieved worldwide fame and status,” said Dr. Dan Heinemann, representing the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians. “Yes, that’s because it’s an incredible drug for the treatment of intestinal parasites, and that is not a common issue in this country, it is a huge issue in developing countries.”
The South Dakota State Medical Association, the lobby of hospitals, and other health groups stood in opposition to the bill, saying ivermectin has proven to be dangerous, even deadly in patients.
And..
Before the vote, one nurse on the committee — Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls — called out the chair’s remark that appeared to suggest ivermectin was a pedestrian drug available at any “farm store.”
“The ivermectin that is available today is a horse dosage,” Rehfeldt said.
Supporters called it “a medical freedom act,” which I gather means the freedom to be an idiot & poison yourself with veterinary medicine.
Ivermectin is a drug used to treat infections caused by parasites, such as river blindness and intestinal problems caused by roundworms.
Scientists who developed ivermectin won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2015, when the foundation said the drug “revolutionized therapy for patients suffering from devastating parasitic diseases.”
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends refugees coming to the United States from most parts of the world take ivermectin as a “presumptive therapy.”
Pat, thanks for a good chuckle this morning. Your comments are spot on!
What I don’t understand is this.
This is a drug that is already widely-used on animals. You can buy it off the shelf at Runnings. It’s sold for use on animals, but of course no one could stop a person from buying it and taking it himself.
Why, then, is this law necessary?
Homeschooling must not have covered the sciences very well for the Brown County legislator who was a sponsor of this bill nor growing up in a very sheltered coddled environment.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34466270/
Nothing about how Joe Rogan got over covid so quickly.
Nothing about how Sweden just declared the pandemic over after doing basically nothing about it.
Also, most important .. nothing about how wireless weapons for quiet war cause covid/flu like symptoms, or how flu all but went away in 2020, or how hospitals make money for pushing Remdesivir and Vents (death sentence in many cases).
I feel for any political candidate that advocated for the shots or for something other than normal measures (protect the vulnerable).
I’m also sad that our high school graduates don’t seem to graduate with the skills to verify the contents of the vaccine vials.
A detailed study, lot by lot, needed to be conducted .. boy that would be useful, wouldn’t it?
I wish I had known about Ivermectin when I was trying to rescue a litter of kittens with Feline Infectious Peritonitis. One developed ascending paralysis and died in my hands; the rest survived after several weeks of daily treatment with astragalus and lactobacillus acidophilus, which increases interferon levels.
FIP is caused by a coronavirus. I did not know that Ivermectin is effective against a bovine coronavirus. I would have tried that.
It’s not rocket science to weigh an animal and calculate a dosage.