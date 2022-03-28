House Committee says NO to impeachment 6-2

The House Committee on impeachment has spoken.. er.. well, they issued their report with little to no public discussion, with the recommendation of “Do Not Impeach” on a party line vote.
I’ll post the report as soon as it’s available.
The House as a body can choose to move forward and reverse the committee. But we have to wait until April 12. And we’ll want to see what’s in the report.
Okay so it was a party line 6-2 vote, but who voted how?