House Dems met yesterday, announce House Leadership

Sounds like House Dems met yesterday and picked their House leadership for the 2022 Session:

In the House, Democrats announced Oren Lesmeister, of Parade, was elected to serve as minority leader on Sunday. Erin Healy, of Sioux Falls, will serve as assistant minority leader, while Kameron Nelson, of Sioux Falls, and Peri Pourier, of Pine Ridge, will serve as minority whips.

Read that in the Argus.

I’m sure they probably got together for coffee. In a small booth.

They need two whips? To cover the three or so who weren’t chosen for a position?