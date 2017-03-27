House fails to override Governor’s Veto of DiSanto permitless concealed carry bill. Posted on March 27, 2017 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ On a 36-33 vote, today the South Dakota House of Representatives failed to override the Governor’s Veto of the DiSanto permitless concealed carry bill, House Bill 1072. What do you think? FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Sanity Prevails and I greatly appreciate the Governor’s Veto but it is unfortunate South Dakota is getting boycotted on that bill he signed into law. We need to fix that.
There’s nothing wrong with that (adoption service) bill. Liberal idiots will be liberal idiots. Conservative organizations shouldn’t be forced to give children to people they don’t believe will be good parents. Just like liberal idiots shouldn’t be forced to join a certain church or certain political party that they don’t agree with. As for the fail to override, that’s too bad. Thanks to Rep. Disanto and others for the good principled fight !
Chief aka Stace but those Conservative adoption agencies are getting taxpayer funded support right? That is the big stinker for those calling the boycott evidently. How damaging this boycott will be on South Dakota I don’t know.
We should boycott the boycotters. Frankly, I appreciate it when people do not come here. Let the San Fransicans stay away, I say. More South Dakota for South Dakotans.
Here, here!!
Maybe others will come to our state now that they know South Dakotans stand up for their beliefs. Anyway, how many business people did we even have from San Francisco???
Another glorious year of fundraising and then postcards by the thousands if repeated in 18, from the good ole’ Lautenslauger’s!
