House fails to override Governor’s Veto of DiSanto permitless concealed carry bill.

On a 36-33 vote, today the South Dakota House of Representatives failed to override the Governor’s Veto of the DiSanto permitless concealed carry bill, House Bill 1072.

  1. Anonymous

    Sanity Prevails and I greatly appreciate the Governor’s Veto but it is unfortunate South Dakota is getting boycotted on that bill he signed into law. We need to fix that.

    1. chief

      There’s nothing wrong with that (adoption service) bill. Liberal idiots will be liberal idiots. Conservative organizations shouldn’t be forced to give children to people they don’t believe will be good parents. Just like liberal idiots shouldn’t be forced to join a certain church or certain political party that they don’t agree with. As for the fail to override, that’s too bad. Thanks to Rep. Disanto and others for the good principled fight !

      1. Anonymous

        Chief aka Stace but those Conservative adoption agencies are getting taxpayer funded support right? That is the big stinker for those calling the boycott evidently. How damaging this boycott will be on South Dakota I don’t know.

  2. grudznick

    We should boycott the boycotters. Frankly, I appreciate it when people do not come here. Let the San Fransicans stay away, I say. More South Dakota for South Dakotans.

      1. Wow

        Maybe others will come to our state now that they know South Dakotans stand up for their beliefs. Anyway, how many business people did we even have from San Francisco???

  3. Charlie Hoffman

    Another glorious year of fundraising and then postcards by the thousands if repeated in 18, from the good ole’ Lautenslauger’s!
    #sdgomoneypit

