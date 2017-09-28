House Passes Noem’s CUFF Act

Legislation Keeps Wanted Felons and Parole Violators from Certain Social Security Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Introduced by Rep. Kristi Noem, the Control Unlawful Fugitive Felon (CUFF) Act today passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation would prohibit individuals with outstanding felony warrants or parole violations from receiving certain Social Security benefits. The bill is estimated to save more than $2 billion.

“Hardworking taxpayers should not have to pay people who are fleeing from the law. Not only is it unfair to ask taxpayers to do so, but it’s self-defeating to subsidize someone’s prolonged flight from justice,” said Noem. “Through the CUFF Act, wanted felons and parole violators would no longer have access to certain Social Security benefits, protecting taxpayers and helping law enforcement apprehend those who have committed the most serious of felonies, including murder, rape, and kidnapping.”



The CUFF Act – which is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association – discontinues Supplemental Security Income payments for those with an outstanding felony warrant, parole violation warrants, and probation violation warrants. Benefits can be restored once the individual resolves any outstanding issues.

