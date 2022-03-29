House Races as of 5:30 PM on 3/29

Petitioning is closed, and here’s what’s in so far. We will see more coming, as stragglers show up in the mail. I’ve got 22 Republican and 1 Democrat Primary for the House…

And in the Senate, I have 15 primary elections..

SENATE District Race Name Party District 01 State Senate r Susan Wismer DEM District 01 State Senate r Joe Donnell REP District 01 State Senate r Michael H. Rohl REP District 02 State Senate r Spencer Wrightsman REP District 02 State Senate r Steve Kolbeck REP District 03 State Senate r Al Novstrup REP District 03 State Senate r Rachel Dix REP District 04 State Senate r John Wiik REP District 05 State Senate r Colin Alan Paulsen REP District 05 State Senate r Lee Schoenbeck REP District 06 State Senate r Herman Otten REP District 07 State Senate r Julie Erickson REP District 07 State Senate r Tim Reed REP District 08 State Senate r Casey Crabtree REP District 08 State Senate r Heather DeVries REP District 09 State Senate r Brent Hoffman REP District 09 State Senate r Mark Willadsen REP District 10 State Senate r Liz Larson DEM District 10 State Senate r Maggie Sutton REP District 11 State Senate r Sheryl L. Johnson DEM District 11 State Senate r Jim Stalzer REP District 12 State Senate r Jessica Meyers DEM District 12 State Senate r Arch Beal REP District 13 State Senate r Jack Kolbeck REP District 14 State Senate r Matthew Tysdal DEM District 14 State Senate r Larry P. Zikmund REP District 15 State Senate r Reynold F Nesiba DEM District 15 State Senate r Alan Spencer REP District 16 State Senate r Donn Larson DEM District 16 State Senate r Jim Bolin REP District 16 State Senate r Nancy Rasmussen REP District 17 State Senate r Sydney Davis REP District 18 State Senate r Frederick Bender DEM District 18 State Senate r Jean M. Hunhoff REP District 19 State Senate r Daniel F. Brandt DEM District 19 State Senate r Kyle Schoenfish REP District 20 State Senate r Joshua Klumb REP District 21 State Senate r Erin Tobin REP District 22 State Senate r David Wheeler REP District 23 State Senate r Bryan J Breitling REP District 23 State Senate r Spencer Gosch REP District 24 State Senate r Jim Mehlhaff REP District 24 State Senate r Mary Duvall REP District 25 State Senate r Kevin R. Crisp REP District 25 State Senate r Leslie

“Doc” Heinemann REP District 25 State Senate r Lisa Rave REP District 25 State Senate r Tom Pischke REP District 26 State Senate r Shawn Bordeaux DEM District 26 State Senate r Joel Koskan REP District 27 State Senate r Red Dawn Foster DEM District 27 State Senate r David Jones REP District 28 State Senate r Ryan M Maher REP District 29 State Senate r Beka Zerbst REP District 29 State Senate r Dean Wink REP District 30 State Senate r Julie Frye-Mueller REP District 30 State Senate r Timothy R. Goodwin REP District 31 State Senate r Randy Deibert REP District 31 State Senate r Ron Moeller REP District 32 State Senate r Helene Duhamel REP District 33 State Senate r David Johnson REP District 33 State Senate r Janet Jensen REP District 34 State Senate r Michael Diedrich REP District 35 State Senate r Jessica Castleberry REP

And I’m sure there’s still more to come..