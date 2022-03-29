House Races as of 5:30 PM on 3/29

Petitioning is closed, and here’s what’s in so far. We will see more coming, as stragglers show up in the mail. I’ve got 22 Republican and 1 Democrat Primary for the House…
House of Representatives
|District
|Race
|Name
|Party
|District 01
|State Representative
|Jennifer Healy Keintz
|DEM
|District 01
|State Representative
|Steven D. McCleerey
|DEM
|District 01
|State Representative
|Logan Manhart
|REP
|District 01
|State Representative
|Tamara St John
|REP
|District 02
|State Representative
|Gary Leighton
|DEM
|District 02
|State Representative
|David Kull
|REP
|District 02
|State Representative
|Jake Schoenbeck
|REP
|District 02
|State Representative
|Jeffrey Lloyd Shawd
|REP
|District 02
|State Representative
|John Sjaarda
|REP
|District 03
|State Representative
|Emily Meier
|DEM
|District 03
|State Representative
|Brandei Schaefbauer
|REP
|District 03
|State Representative
|Carl E Perry
|REP
|District 03
|State Representative
|Kaleb W Weis
|REP
|District 03
|State Representative
|Richard Rylance
|REP
|District 04
|State Representative
|Adam Grimm
|REP
|District 04
|State Representative
|Fred Deutsch
|REP
|District 04
|State Representative
|Stephanie Sauder
|REP
|District 04
|State Representative
|Val Rausch
|REP
|District 05
|State Representative
|KAHDEN MOONEY
|DEM
|District 05
|State Representative
|Byron I Callies
|REP
|District 05
|State Representative
|Hugh M Bartels
|REP
|District 06
|State Representative
|Aaron Aylward
|REP
|District 06
|State Representative
|Ernest Otten
|REP
|District 07
|State Representative
|Lisa R Johnsen
|DEM
|District 07
|State Representative
|Mary J. Perpich
|DEM
|District 07
|State Representative
|Doug Post
|REP
|District 07
|State Representative
|Matt Doyle
|REP
|District 07
|State Representative
|Mellissa Heermann
|REP
|District 07
|State Representative
|Roger DeGroot
|REP
|District 08
|State Representative
|John Mills
|REP
|District 08
|State Representative
|Lecia Summerer
|REP
|District 08
|State Representative
|Marli Wiese
|REP
|District 08
|State Representative
|Tim Reisch
|REP
|District 09
|State Representative
|Bethany Soye
|REP
|District 09
|State Representative
|Jesse Fonkert
|REP
|District 09
|State Representative
|Kenneth Teunissen
|REP
|District 10
|State Representative
|Erin Healy
|DEM
|District 10
|State Representative
|Kameron Nelson
|DEM
|District 10
|State Representative
|John G. Mogen
|REP
|District 10
|State Representative
|Tom E Sutton
|REP
|District 11
|State Representative
|Kimberly A Parke
|DEM
|District 11
|State Representative
|Margaret Kuipers
|DEM
|District 11
|State Representative
|Stephanie Lynn Marty
|DEM
|District 11
|State Representative
|Brian K. Mulder
|REP
|District 11
|State Representative
|Chris Karr
|REP
|District 11
|State Representative
|Roger Russell
|REP
|District 11
|State Representative
|Tyler Bonynge
|REP
|District 12
|State Representative
|Erin Royer
|DEM
|District 12
|State Representative
|Amber Arlint
|REP
|District 12
|State Representative
|Cole Heisey
|REP
|District 12
|State Representative
|Gary Schuster
|REP
|District 12
|State Representative
|Greg Jamison
|REP
|District 12
|State Representative
|Kerry Loudenslager
|REP
|District 13
|State Representative
|Penny BayBridge
|REP
|District 13
|State Representative
|Richard L. Thomason
|REP
|District 13
|State Representative
|Sue Peterson
|REP
|District 13
|State Representative
|Tony Venhuizen
|REP
|District 14
|State Representative
|Mike Huber
|DEM
|District 14
|State Representative
|Wendy Mamer
|DEM
|District 14
|State Representative
|Gina M Schiferl
|REP
|District 14
|State Representative
|Taylor Rae Rehfeldt
|REP
|District 14
|State Representative
|Tyler Tordsen
|REP
|District 15
|State Representative
|Kadyn Wittman
|DEM
|District 15
|State Representative
|Linda Duba
|DEM
|District 15
|State Representative
|Joni Tschetter
|REP
|District 16
|State Representative
|Matt Ness
|DEM
|District 16
|State Representative
|Karla J. Lems
|REP
|District 16
|State Representative
|Kevin D. Jensen
|REP
|District 16
|State Representative
|Richard Vasgaard
|REP
|District 17
|State Representative
|Paige Schroeder
|DEM
|District 17
|State Representative
|Rebecca
“Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder
|DEM
|District 17
|State Representative
|Chris Kassin
|REP
|District 17
|State Representative
|William
“Bill” Shorma
|REP
|District 18
|State Representative
|Jay Williams
|DEM
|District 18
|State Representative
|Ryan D. Cwach
|DEM
|District 18
|State Representative
|Julie Auch
|REP
|District 18
|State Representative
|Mike Stevens
|REP
|District 19
|State Representative
|Caleb Finck
|REP
|District 19
|State Representative
|Drew Peterson
|REP
|District 19
|State Representative
|Jessica Bahmuller
|REP
|District 19
|State Representative
|Michael Boyle
|REP
|District 19
|State Representative
|Roger Hofer
|REP
|District 20
|State Representative
|Ben Krohmer
|REP
|District 20
|State Representative
|Jeff Bathke
|REP
|District 20
|State Representative
|Lance Koth
|REP
|District 21
|State Representative
|Marty Overweg
|REP
|District 21
|State Representative
|Rocky Blare
|REP
|District 22
|State Representative
|Lynn Schneider
|REP
|District 22
|State Representative
|Roger Chase
|REP
|District 23
|State Representative
|Brandon Black
|REP
|District 23
|State Representative
|Gregory Brooks
|REP
|District 23
|State Representative
|James D. Wangsness
|REP
|District 23
|State Representative
|Scott Moore
|REP
|District 24
|State Representative
|Jim Sheehan
|REP
|District 24
|State Representative
|Mary Weinheimer
|REP
|District 24
|State Representative
|Mike Weisgram
|REP
|District 24
|State Representative
|Will D. Mortenson
|REP
|District 25
|State Representative
|Dan Ahlers
|DEM
|District 25
|State Representative
|David Kills A Hundred
|DEM
|District 25
|State Representative
|Jon Hansen
|REP
|District 25
|State Representative
|Randy Gross
|REP
|District 25
|State Representative
|Tom Pischke
(Withdrawn 3/28/2022 12:00:00 AM)
|REP
|District 26A
|State Representative
|Alexandra Frederick
|DEM
|District 26A
|State Representative
|Eric Emery
|DEM
|District 26B
|State Representative
|Rebecca Reimer
|REP
|District 27
|State Representative
|Peri Pourier
|DEM
|District 27
|State Representative
|Liz May
|REP
|District 28A
|State Representative
|Oren L Lesmeister
|DEM
|District 28B
|State Representative
|Neal Pinnow
|REP
|District 28B
|State Representative
|Thomas J. Brunner
|REP
|District 29
|State Representative
|Gary L Cammack
|REP
|District 29
|State Representative
|Kathy Rice
|REP
|District 29
|State Representative
|KIRK CHAFFEE
|REP
|District 30
|State Representative
|Dennis Krull
|REP
|District 30
|State Representative
|Gerold F Herrick
|REP
|District 30
|State Representative
|Lisa Gennaro
|REP
|District 30
|State Representative
|Patrick J. Baumann
|REP
|District 30
|State Representative
|Trish Ladner
|REP
|District 31
|State Representative
|Mary J. Fitzgerald
|REP
|District 31
|State Representative
|Scott Odenbach
|REP
|District 32
|State Representative
|Christine Stephenson
|DEM
|District 32
|State Representative
|Jonathan M. Old Horse
|DEM
|District 32
|State Representative
|Becky J. Drury
|REP
|District 32
|State Representative
|Jamie M. Giedd
|REP
|District 32
|State Representative
|Steve Duffy
|REP
|District 33
|State Representative
|Vince Vidal
|DEM
|District 33
|State Representative
|Curt Massie
|REP
|District 33
|State Representative
|Dean Aurand
|REP
|District 33
|State Representative
|Phil Jensen
|REP
|District 34
|State Representative
|Darla Drew
|DEM
|District 34
|State Representative
|Jess Olson
|REP
|District 34
|State Representative
|Mike Derby
|REP
|District 35
|State Representative
|David A. Hubbard
|DEM
|District 35
|State Representative
|Elizabeth Regalado
|REP
|District 35
|State Representative
|Tina L Mulally
|REP
|District 35
|State Representative
|Tony Randolph
|REP
And in the Senate, I have 15 primary elections..
SENATE
|District
|Race
|Name
|Party
|District 01
|State Senater
|Susan Wismer
|DEM
|District 01
|State Senater
|Joe Donnell
|REP
|District 01
|State Senater
|Michael H. Rohl
|REP
|District 02
|State Senater
|Spencer Wrightsman
|REP
|District 02
|State Senater
|Steve Kolbeck
|REP
|District 03
|State Senater
|Al Novstrup
|REP
|District 03
|State Senater
|Rachel Dix
|REP
|District 04
|State Senater
|John Wiik
|REP
|District 05
|State Senater
|Colin Alan Paulsen
|REP
|District 05
|State Senater
|Lee Schoenbeck
|REP
|District 06
|State Senater
|Herman Otten
|REP
|District 07
|State Senater
|Julie Erickson
|REP
|District 07
|State Senater
|Tim Reed
|REP
|District 08
|State Senater
|Casey Crabtree
|REP
|District 08
|State Senater
|Heather DeVries
|REP
|District 09
|State Senater
|Brent Hoffman
|REP
|District 09
|State Senater
|Mark Willadsen
|REP
|District 10
|State Senater
|Liz Larson
|DEM
|District 10
|State Senater
|Maggie Sutton
|REP
|District 11
|State Senater
|Sheryl L. Johnson
|DEM
|District 11
|State Senater
|Jim Stalzer
|REP
|District 12
|State Senater
|Jessica Meyers
|DEM
|District 12
|State Senater
|Arch Beal
|REP
|District 13
|State Senater
|Jack Kolbeck
|REP
|District 14
|State Senater
|Matthew Tysdal
|DEM
|District 14
|State Senater
|Larry P. Zikmund
|REP
|District 15
|State Senater
|Reynold F Nesiba
|DEM
|District 15
|State Senater
|Alan Spencer
|REP
|District 16
|State Senater
|Donn Larson
|DEM
|District 16
|State Senater
|Jim Bolin
|REP
|District 16
|State Senater
|Nancy Rasmussen
|REP
|District 17
|State Senater
|Sydney Davis
|REP
|District 18
|State Senater
|Frederick Bender
|DEM
|District 18
|State Senater
|Jean M. Hunhoff
|REP
|District 19
|State Senater
|Daniel F. Brandt
|DEM
|District 19
|State Senater
|Kyle Schoenfish
|REP
|District 20
|State Senater
|Joshua Klumb
|REP
|District 21
|State Senater
|Erin Tobin
|REP
|District 22
|State Senater
|David Wheeler
|REP
|District 23
|State Senater
|Bryan J Breitling
|REP
|District 23
|State Senater
|Spencer Gosch
|REP
|District 24
|State Senater
|Jim Mehlhaff
|REP
|District 24
|State Senater
|Mary Duvall
|REP
|District 25
|State Senater
|Kevin R. Crisp
|REP
|District 25
|State Senater
|Leslie
“Doc” Heinemann
|REP
|District 25
|State Senater
|Lisa Rave
|REP
|District 25
|State Senater
|Tom Pischke
|REP
|District 26
|State Senater
|Shawn Bordeaux
|DEM
|District 26
|State Senater
|Joel Koskan
|REP
|District 27
|State Senater
|Red Dawn Foster
|DEM
|District 27
|State Senater
|David Jones
|REP
|District 28
|State Senater
|Ryan M Maher
|REP
|District 29
|State Senater
|Beka Zerbst
|REP
|District 29
|State Senater
|Dean Wink
|REP
|District 30
|State Senater
|Julie Frye-Mueller
|REP
|District 30
|State Senater
|Timothy R. Goodwin
|REP
|District 31
|State Senater
|Randy Deibert
|REP
|District 31
|State Senater
|Ron Moeller
|REP
|District 32
|State Senater
|Helene Duhamel
|REP
|District 33
|State Senater
|David Johnson
|REP
|District 33
|State Senater
|Janet Jensen
|REP
|District 34
|State Senater
|Michael Diedrich
|REP
|District 35
|State Senater
|Jessica Castleberry
|REP
And I’m sure there’s still more to come..
2 thoughts on “House Races as of 5:30 PM on 3/29”
Pat – with signature counting and mail, when can we expect this list to be final?
With several statewides dropping today, it may be next week. Legislators should all be in this week, I’m guessing by Friday.