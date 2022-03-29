House Races as of 5:30 PM on 3/29

@SoDakCampaigns

Petitioning is closed, and here’s what’s in so far. We will see more coming, as stragglers show up in the mail. I’ve got 22 Republican and 1 Democrat Primary for the House…

House of Representatives

District Race Name Party
District 01 State Representative Jennifer Healy Keintz DEM
District 01 State Representative Steven D. McCleerey DEM
District 01 State Representative Logan Manhart REP
District 01 State Representative Tamara St John REP
District 02 State Representative Gary Leighton DEM
District 02 State Representative David Kull REP
District 02 State Representative Jake Schoenbeck REP
District 02 State Representative Jeffrey Lloyd Shawd REP
District 02 State Representative John Sjaarda REP
District 03 State Representative Emily Meier DEM
District 03 State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer REP
District 03 State Representative Carl E Perry REP
District 03 State Representative Kaleb W Weis REP
District 03 State Representative Richard Rylance REP
District 04 State Representative Adam Grimm REP
District 04 State Representative Fred Deutsch REP
District 04 State Representative Stephanie Sauder REP
District 04 State Representative Val Rausch REP
District 05 State Representative KAHDEN MOONEY DEM
District 05 State Representative Byron I Callies REP
District 05 State Representative Hugh M Bartels REP
District 06 State Representative Aaron Aylward REP
District 06 State Representative Ernest Otten REP
District 07 State Representative Lisa R Johnsen DEM
District 07 State Representative Mary J. Perpich DEM
District 07 State Representative Doug Post REP
District 07 State Representative Matt Doyle REP
District 07 State Representative Mellissa Heermann REP
District 07 State Representative Roger DeGroot REP
District 08 State Representative John Mills REP
District 08 State Representative Lecia Summerer REP
District 08 State Representative Marli Wiese REP
District 08 State Representative Tim Reisch REP
District 09 State Representative Bethany Soye REP
District 09 State Representative Jesse Fonkert REP
District 09 State Representative Kenneth Teunissen REP
District 10 State Representative Erin Healy DEM
District 10 State Representative Kameron Nelson DEM
District 10 State Representative John G. Mogen REP
District 10 State Representative Tom E Sutton REP
District 11 State Representative Kimberly A Parke DEM
District 11 State Representative Margaret Kuipers DEM
District 11 State Representative Stephanie Lynn Marty DEM
District 11 State Representative Brian K. Mulder REP
District 11 State Representative Chris Karr REP
District 11 State Representative Roger Russell REP
District 11 State Representative Tyler Bonynge REP
District 12 State Representative Erin Royer DEM
District 12 State Representative Amber Arlint REP
District 12 State Representative Cole Heisey REP
District 12 State Representative Gary Schuster REP
District 12 State Representative Greg Jamison REP
District 12 State Representative Kerry Loudenslager REP
District 13 State Representative Penny BayBridge REP
District 13 State Representative Richard L. Thomason REP
District 13 State Representative Sue Peterson REP
District 13 State Representative Tony Venhuizen REP
District 14 State Representative Mike Huber DEM
District 14 State Representative Wendy Mamer DEM
District 14 State Representative Gina M Schiferl REP
District 14 State Representative Taylor Rae Rehfeldt REP
District 14 State Representative Tyler Tordsen REP
District 15 State Representative Kadyn Wittman DEM
District 15 State Representative Linda Duba DEM
District 15 State Representative Joni Tschetter REP
District 16 State Representative Matt Ness DEM
District 16 State Representative Karla J. Lems REP
District 16 State Representative Kevin D. Jensen REP
District 16 State Representative Richard Vasgaard REP
District 17 State Representative Paige Schroeder DEM
District 17 State Representative Rebecca
“Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder		 DEM
District 17 State Representative Chris Kassin REP
District 17 State Representative William
“Bill” Shorma		 REP
District 18 State Representative Jay Williams DEM
District 18 State Representative Ryan D. Cwach DEM
District 18 State Representative Julie Auch REP
District 18 State Representative Mike Stevens REP
District 19 State Representative Caleb Finck REP
District 19 State Representative Drew Peterson REP
District 19 State Representative Jessica Bahmuller REP
District 19 State Representative Michael Boyle REP
District 19 State Representative Roger Hofer REP
District 20 State Representative Ben Krohmer REP
District 20 State Representative Jeff Bathke REP
District 20 State Representative Lance Koth REP
District 21 State Representative Marty Overweg REP
District 21 State Representative Rocky Blare REP
District 22 State Representative Lynn Schneider REP
District 22 State Representative Roger Chase REP
District 23 State Representative Brandon Black REP
District 23 State Representative Gregory Brooks REP
District 23 State Representative James D. Wangsness REP
District 23 State Representative Scott Moore REP
District 24 State Representative Jim Sheehan REP
District 24 State Representative Mary Weinheimer REP
District 24 State Representative Mike Weisgram REP
District 24 State Representative Will D. Mortenson REP
District 25 State Representative Dan Ahlers DEM
District 25 State Representative David Kills A Hundred DEM
District 25 State Representative Jon Hansen REP
District 25 State Representative Randy Gross REP
District 25 State Representative Tom Pischke
(Withdrawn 3/28/2022 12:00:00 AM)		 REP
District 26A State Representative Alexandra Frederick DEM
District 26A State Representative Eric Emery DEM
District 26B State Representative Rebecca Reimer REP
District 27 State Representative Peri Pourier DEM
District 27 State Representative Liz May REP
District 28A State Representative Oren L Lesmeister DEM
District 28B State Representative Neal Pinnow REP
District 28B State Representative Thomas J. Brunner REP
District 29 State Representative Gary L Cammack REP
District 29 State Representative Kathy Rice REP
District 29 State Representative KIRK CHAFFEE REP
District 30 State Representative Dennis Krull REP
District 30 State Representative Gerold F Herrick REP
District 30 State Representative Lisa Gennaro REP
District 30 State Representative Patrick J. Baumann REP
District 30 State Representative Trish Ladner REP
District 31 State Representative Mary J. Fitzgerald REP
District 31 State Representative Scott Odenbach REP
District 32 State Representative Christine Stephenson DEM
District 32 State Representative Jonathan M. Old Horse DEM
District 32 State Representative Becky J. Drury REP
District 32 State Representative Jamie M. Giedd REP
District 32 State Representative Steve Duffy REP
District 33 State Representative Vince Vidal DEM
District 33 State Representative Curt Massie REP
District 33 State Representative Dean Aurand REP
District 33 State Representative Phil Jensen REP
District 34 State Representative Darla Drew DEM
District 34 State Representative Jess Olson REP
District 34 State Representative Mike Derby REP
District 35 State Representative David A. Hubbard DEM
District 35 State Representative Elizabeth Regalado REP
District 35 State Representative Tina L Mulally REP
District 35 State Representative Tony Randolph REP

And in the Senate, I have 15 primary elections..

SENATE

District Race Name Party
District 01 State Senater Susan Wismer DEM
District 01 State Senater Joe Donnell REP
District 01 State Senater Michael H. Rohl REP
District 02 State Senater Spencer Wrightsman REP
District 02 State Senater Steve Kolbeck REP
District 03 State Senater Al Novstrup REP
District 03 State Senater Rachel Dix REP
District 04 State Senater John Wiik REP
District 05 State Senater Colin Alan Paulsen REP
District 05 State Senater Lee Schoenbeck REP
District 06 State Senater Herman Otten REP
District 07 State Senater Julie Erickson REP
District 07 State Senater Tim Reed REP
District 08 State Senater Casey Crabtree REP
District 08 State Senater Heather DeVries REP
District 09 State Senater Brent Hoffman REP
District 09 State Senater Mark Willadsen REP
District 10 State Senater Liz Larson DEM
District 10 State Senater Maggie Sutton REP
District 11 State Senater Sheryl L. Johnson DEM
District 11 State Senater Jim Stalzer REP
District 12 State Senater Jessica Meyers DEM
District 12 State Senater Arch Beal REP
District 13 State Senater Jack Kolbeck REP
District 14 State Senater Matthew Tysdal DEM
District 14 State Senater Larry P. Zikmund REP
District 15 State Senater Reynold F Nesiba DEM
District 15 State Senater Alan Spencer REP
District 16 State Senater Donn Larson DEM
District 16 State Senater Jim Bolin REP
District 16 State Senater Nancy Rasmussen REP
District 17 State Senater Sydney Davis REP
District 18 State Senater Frederick Bender DEM
District 18 State Senater Jean M. Hunhoff REP
District 19 State Senater Daniel F. Brandt DEM
District 19 State Senater Kyle Schoenfish REP
District 20 State Senater Joshua Klumb REP
District 21 State Senater Erin Tobin REP
District 22 State Senater David Wheeler REP
District 23 State Senater Bryan J Breitling REP
District 23 State Senater Spencer Gosch REP
District 24 State Senater Jim Mehlhaff REP
District 24 State Senater Mary Duvall REP
District 25 State Senater Kevin R. Crisp REP
District 25 State Senater Leslie
“Doc” Heinemann		 REP
District 25 State Senater Lisa Rave REP
District 25 State Senater Tom Pischke REP
District 26 State Senater Shawn Bordeaux DEM
District 26 State Senater Joel Koskan REP
District 27 State Senater Red Dawn Foster DEM
District 27 State Senater David Jones REP
District 28 State Senater Ryan M Maher REP
District 29 State Senater Beka Zerbst REP
District 29 State Senater Dean Wink REP
District 30 State Senater Julie Frye-Mueller REP
District 30 State Senater Timothy R. Goodwin REP
District 31 State Senater Randy Deibert REP
District 31 State Senater Ron Moeller REP
District 32 State Senater Helene Duhamel REP
District 33 State Senater David Johnson REP
District 33 State Senater Janet Jensen REP
District 34 State Senater Michael Diedrich REP
District 35 State Senater Jessica Castleberry REP

And I’m sure there’s still more to come..

