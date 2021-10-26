House Redistricting Committee releases supporting document for “Grouse 2.0” Map

While the Senate members were sending out and publicizing the background information for their map, the House Redistricting Committee had it a bit more hidden, and attached to a .pdf document deep in the LRC website.

I’ve dug it out for your review, since nobody else seems to be doing it, and you have your own chance to read what the House is relying on as the logic behind their “Grouse 2.0” Legislative Redistricting map:

Grouse Support by Pat Powers on Scribd

Could we say that the document is in support of more grousing?