While the Senate members were sending out and publicizing the background information for their map, the House Redistricting Committee had it a bit more hidden, and attached to a .pdf document deep in the LRC website.
I’ve dug it out for your review, since nobody else seems to be doing it, and you have your own chance to read what the House is relying on as the logic behind their “Grouse 2.0” Legislative Redistricting map:
Grouse Support by Pat Powers on Scribd
Could we say that the document is in support of more grousing?
8 thoughts on “House Redistricting Committee releases supporting document for “Grouse 2.0” Map”
Splitting Aberdeen? Unnecessary.
Clarification: Turner county residents want to stay with clay county. Clay county residents largely have no reason to care what happens to Turner county, who have more in common with district 19 than clay county. Clay county has more in common with EPJ, DD, and NSC for the reasons several senators have repeatedly identified. Rasmussen and that cohort just want a redrawn district to give them more of an edge to off Rusch and the more moderate wing in a primary.
This whole map is pathetically transparent self-serving dog crap, and it’s proponents either know that or are too obtuse to be making any decisions on behalf of the citizenry.
Rusch is a self serving politician who’s only worry is giving judges unlimited power and authority.
That’s an ill-informed statement. I might not agree with him on every issue, but I would not doubt his intelligence or sincerity, and I don’t know that any of his colleagues would say that Art Rusch is anything but a gentleman. He’s a pretty good guy.
I’m not sure why people are all of a sudden taking shots at him, especially since he’s termed out of office.
It’s not Ill informed and I never doubted his intelligence. He is an arrogant JA. May he disappear from SD politics forever.
Rusch is term limited.
This plan would have citizens from three different legislative districts voting in the New Underwood Community Center precinct…27, 29, and 30!
This is better than it was. I don’t mind the District 23 and 24 configuration. D 26 isn’t bad but seems like Gregory should be with Winner. The Aberdeen split I’m not crazy about — no ideal situation here with the city’s population being more than the target amount — but seems that we shouldn’t split Aberdeen equally — gives them a pretty good head start on winning six seats when I’m not sure they should have that many. I think they should have one district of about 26,000 and then carve out a small portion of Aberdeen to be included in a rural district.
Was this to address the whining from district 25? Why not just let Dell Rapids rule the entire state? Create a giant pizza type system to allow about 20 of them into the legislature?