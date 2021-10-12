House redistricting team accuses Sen. Schoenbeck of being ‘intelligent’ in defense of their own map

Members of the House Redistricting Committee have found an interesting way of countering arguments that they’ve drawn a map that protects their allies. They’re accusing State Senator Lee Schoenbeck of being intelligent:

Senate Pro Temp Lee Schoenbeck — one of the most influential Republican lawmakers — accused House members of maintaining “gerrymandered” boundaries in order to preserve current districts that are favorable to their plans for reelection. “It looks like someone accidentally spilled something on the map,” he said of one district proposed by the House. “They are making a concerted effort to create or protect districts for people.” and.. He (State Rep. Drew Dennert) charged that Schoenbeck was “a very intelligent political operative,” who had taken to attacking the House proposal because he was losing support.

Read it all here.

Well, darn that intelligent Schoenbeck. I’m sure Dennert is doing his best not to be accused of that same flaw.

Probably the most interesting thing that came up yesterday besides this story was that independent of it, I was contacted by a State House member who was asked his thoughts on how the map looked. They hadn’t been provided the House version, so they called me looking for it.

Just in case it was a fluke, I called another member of the House of Representatives. They hadn’t seen it either.

And we continue to move towards to the special session.