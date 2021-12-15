House Speaker Pro Temp Jon Hansen says House bringing back bill to ban transgender surgery for minors

From Twitter, House Speaker Pro Temp Jon Hansen is announcing this afternoon that the House will be bringing back a measure to ban transgender surgery for minors:

We will bring a bill in the South Dakota Legislature to ban chemical castration and surgical mutilation of minors suffering from gender dysphoria. I hope other members and our governor support the effort and political leaders across the country do the same! Thanks @JonSchweppe! https://t.co/RFM8ATCgiv — Jon Hansen (@RepJonHansen) December 15, 2021

What are your thoughts? Should the procedure be banned in the state?