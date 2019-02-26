House votes to redefine Vicks vapor inhalers as smoking.

You really can’t make this stuff up.

From the South Dakota Legislature, after HB 1209 passed committee as a new 35% tax on vapor, House members decided they didn’t want to tax infused steam anymore, but decided they needed to do something.

And I guess this is …something:

Rep. Pischke moved that HB 1209 be amended as follows: On the House Health and Human Services Committee engrossed bill, delete everything after the enacting clause and insert:

” Section 1. That § 34-46-1 be amended to read: 34-46-1. Terms used in this chapter mean: (1) “Electronic smoking device,” any product containing or delivering nicotine or any other substance intended for human consumption that may be used by a person in any manner for the purpose of inhaling vapor or aerosol from the product. The term includes any nicotine device, whether manufactured, distributed, marketed, or sold as an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, e-hookah, or vape pen, or under any other product name or descriptor; and… (6) “Smoke” or “Smoking,” the act of inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, hookah, or any other lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for inhalation, whether natural or synthetic, in any manner or in any form, including the use of an electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor, in any manner or in any form;

The problem with these fairly broad definitions?

“Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler, with a soft, comfortable face mask & compatible with soothing menthol Vicks VapoPads, provides a warm mist of steam for temporary relief from allergies, congestion & coughs in a 5-15 minute treatment”

So let me understand this…

“Electronic smoking device” – any product containing …any other substance intended for human consumption that may be used by a person in any manner for the purpose of inhaling vapor or aerosol from the product.

“Smoking” – the act of inhaling… including the use of an electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor in any manner or in any form.

So, when your child has croup, and you use a vaporizer or steam inhaler – products designed to have them inhale a created aerosol or vapor – under House Bill 1209, the law declares that they are actually smoking?

Okay. Moving on.

(Update)

So, over on the SDWC Facebook page (read and like here), State Representative Tom Pischke has gotten the ass about himself for some reason.. possibly because the awful HJR1001 is his resolution, and he was the one who offered the amendment above. But I have to say, his reply as to the amendment is the quote of the day:

“Pat, it’s not the point if I read the amendment or not.” – State Rep. Tom Pischke

I’m not sure how you reply to that.

Reading the material is overrated, perhaps?

