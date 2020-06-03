How about those races tonight?

I am just leaving Sioux Falls, and will be at my desk in about an hour or so. But how about those primary elections?
Dusty Johnson and Mike rounds picked up wins, which I don’t believe stood as any surprise. So we have to look deeper into the races for unpredictability.
￼ The biggest question tonight was that district 21 state Senate race. ￼Erin Tobin completely decimated her opponent house majority leader Lee Qualm. ￼￼
It was a hard fought race, and she beat him in most counties, and matched him in Charles Mix.￼
I’ll add more to this post when I get back to Brookings, but it is just culmination of one of the wildest election seasons we’ve seen in a while.￼
Let this be a lesson to the anti-vaxxers, the witches, and the faith-healers out there. Stop being stupid *non-covid-cough* Lee *non-covid-cough*.
Smoke a little of the demon weed. Chill out. See if you can figure out how bad you screwed up the entire house of the legislatures the last two years.
Are we seeing a return of sane and moderate legislators?
well Governor’s picks are not faring very well so far
Senate District 30 is still up for grabs. So keep your fingers crossed and say a little prayer!
21 wasn’t a question, Qualm gave up one unforced error after another. 17 was down to the wire. 1002-996 for Rausch
How about Art Rusch leading Nancy Rasmussen by 6 votes! 6 ; he trailed all night and pulled ahead at the last precinct….recount for sure.
Jensen is up 55-45 over stehly! Still early though.
As I said in the beginning of this race, district 21 has new leadership. Never forget what your constituents ELECTED you to do. ‘Murica.