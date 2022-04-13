Great day in Sioux Falls for good government.
NO runoff will be needed, and voters were pretty definitive on who they wanted.
Congrats to the winners, as well as to all who participated in democracy today.
One thought on “How ‘bout those Sioux Falls races!?”
grudznick feels bad for Ms. Cole (Pam) the former chair of the Democrat party, as she tries very hard. I also feel kind of bad for Mr. Zokaites, who did better when he was doing the Zombie Walk. That was really neato, and he should go back to that, but I do not want to discourage him from running again or going to the meetings. He is great entertainment at the meetings. So Mr. Zokaites, please keep doing what you do. Ms. Cole (Pam) you might want to reconsider future options.
Mr. Zokaites, please do not give up trying. You seem a swell enough fellow.