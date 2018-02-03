How did the Attorney General Candidates do in 2017? Here are the campaign finance reports!

I’ve had a couple requests to note how some of the other candidates did in fundraising in 2017, and the obvious choice is to compare how the candidates for Attorney General did for fundraising:
Here’s the raw breakdown of how much candidates for the office raised and spent as they started to begin their campaigns:
|Candidate For AG
|Raised
|Spent
|Cash on Hand
|Fitzgerald
|$3,214.00
|$3,214.00
|$0
|McGuigan
|$6,200.00
|$1,483.24
|$4,717.55
|Ravnsborg
|$50,201.60
|$8,216.50
|$31,985.10
|Russell
|$21,195.00
|$7,531.22
|$13,663.78
Ravnsborg and Russell spent somewhat similar amounts during the preceding year, but Ravnsborg raised over $50k to Russell’s $21k. The field is rounded out by McGuigan’s $6k raised/$1.4k spent, and Fitzgerald’s $3k/$3k, with over $2700 of it coming out of his own pocket.
Lots of election still left. Keep watching.
WOW!
No cash on hand and none raised by Fitzgerald, in fact he had to spend nearly $3000 of his own money….cue Troy Jones comment, if you can’t raise money your campaign is in serious trouble…..
If you think about it Lora Hubble has more on hand than that! OUCH!
I don’t see the fire in the belly of Fitzgerald.
The party will not carry a candidate in the general election. They will need to have a warchest in hand when they get to convention
It sure doesn’t look like Fitzgerald has any support. Maybe he should just drop out.
Maybe Fitz doesn’t beg people for money, that way he doesn’t owe people any favors. He has integrity and character. If he spends his own money maybe he wants it more than anyone.
Reminds me of Trump.
So Marty, Noem, Dusty, Shantel, Ravnsborg, Russell, McGuigan and Barnett are all lacking in character because they will owe favors….and can actually fundraise
Fitzgerald stands alone….(with Hubel I guess) unable to raise any money and he is the only candidate with integrity and character….PLEASE
He should drop out…how insulting to the people actually running a campaign…..
You don’t think Ravnsborg has character? The guy did several tours overseas protecting your liberty. Get a clue Mrs. Fitz!
If he was in the Army protecting freedom qualifications don’t matter.
I don’t think it’s a matter of begging. I think people don’t support Fitzgerald and don’t think he would make a good attorney general. He has no management or leadership experience and is lacking in many other areas.
Clearly he has little experience managing a budget. ……he does know that he needs to manage a budget as AG….if he can’t manage his own campaign budget why should we give him a larger budget of OUR money as taxpayers……clearly not reassuring to anyone thinking about supporting him…and with numbers that bad why would anyone give him any money going forward? …it will likely feed upon itself…
How can you be an attorney general when you have never prosecuted. You must be consider Fitz a threat or you would not be trashing him. Ravnsborg would lose his shirt against Randy Seiler. A veteran prosecutor against a man that pretends to be a lawyer, pretends to be a prosecutor (volunteers) but has no cases. Who is actually being dishonest with the people of our state.
Clearly this is Stace Nelson from his prior attacks online…no one was discussing Ravnsborg but you always go to attacking him.
But since you brought him up….to me Ravnsborg is looking stronger all the time, he has the support of law enforcement, has the best fundraising totals and works unbelievably hard and your smear above have been proven untrue before, but keep lying if you say it long enough maybe someone will believe it, but I doubt it….nice try.
Hey, goofball. Jason is a lawyer. Are you? Try something else, twit.
Ravnsborg getting the SDGOP (via this GOP paid for blog) to take potshots at Fitzgerald is a stupid idea. Jason better stay away from debates, Fitzgerald will rip him apart. Speaking of which (getting popcorn) when are the debates?!
Please explain how posting campaign filings is by any stretch of the imagination “taking potshots?”
And while I welcome and appreciate my advertisers, it is most certainly not a “GOP paid for blog.” If you can’t understand that, then it sounds like someone has a persecution complex.
Mcguigan and Fitzgerald have four months to raise 100k if they want to be nominated.
Not gonna happen…
Why contribute to campaigns that already can’t raise money?
They should seriously look at putting their egos aside and dropping out and supporting Ravnsborg because we cannot allow Russell to be the nominee…can you imagine him having Stace Nelson as the head of DCI?
Those fundraising totals are one more example of how Ravnsborg is the best man for the job and would make the best candidate against the Democrat nominee.
Democrats can’t wait to run against Ravnsborg.
I doubt that….Former AG and Gov Farrar is supporting him and law enforcement is supporting him and he raised the most money. From all objective signs Jason is winning. Plus he is likeable, knowledgeable and the only one talking about the issues that I have seen. He may not be your candidate, but I am supporting him enthusiastically.
I am sure the Democrats would rather run against the guys that can’t raise any money or the guy with ethical problems. I have seen no reason to vote FOR the others, I have plenty of reasons to vote for Jason!
It is clear to me Jason is the best candidate…look at all the weak attacks….if that is the best that people have he is going to be just fine…and if they were not so threatened by him they wouldn’t attack him but yet they do. He raised the most money and has law enforcement support and what do they have but anonymous attacks….
Keep up the good work Jason!
(it is clear your opponents–well Stace and Mary are jealous and envious; I have seen them teaming up on you for some time)
And as I’ve finally gotten out of the car after delivering signs, we’ve had enough trash talking.
Support the candidates of your choice, and feel free to say why. But we can do without the trash talking that’s going wildly off topic.
A little civility goes a long way