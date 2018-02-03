How did the Attorney General Candidates do in 2017? Here are the campaign finance reports!

I’ve had a couple requests to note how some of the other candidates did in fundraising in 2017, and the obvious choice is to compare how the candidates for Attorney General did for fundraising:

AGsforSD_CampaignFinance by Pat Powers on Scribd

Here’s the raw breakdown of how much candidates for the office raised and spent as they started to begin their campaigns:

Candidate For AG Raised Spent Cash on Hand Fitzgerald $3,214.00 $3,214.00 $0 McGuigan $6,200.00 $1,483.24 $4,717.55 Ravnsborg $50,201.60 $8,216.50 $31,985.10 Russell $21,195.00 $7,531.22 $13,663.78

Ravnsborg and Russell spent somewhat similar amounts during the preceding year, but Ravnsborg raised over $50k to Russell’s $21k. The field is rounded out by McGuigan’s $6k raised/$1.4k spent, and Fitzgerald’s $3k/$3k, with over $2700 of it coming out of his own pocket.

Lots of election still left. Keep watching.

