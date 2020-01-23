How diverse are our campuses? Study says 5 of every 6 USD Profs are Democrats.

On the same day that the South Dakota Board of Regents were posting about bringing the University mascots to Pierre to kiss some Republican booty…

… A study on intellectual diversity was being released which shows ideologically, that the faculty at the institutions are more likely kicking Republican booty while their administrators are putting on a show.

This past Friday, a study was released on the website for the National Association of Scholars, titled “Partisan Registration and Contributions of Faculty in Flagship Colleges,” by Mitchell Langbert and Sean Stevens, January 17, 2020 as they describe the ideological leanings of Universities across the country, including several located in South Dakota. As noted in the chart with the article (condensed for picking out the South Dakota institutions):

(As noted in the chart from Partisan Registration and Contributions of Faculty in Flagship Colleges by Mitchell Langbert and Sean Stevens, National Association of Scholars, January 17, 2020)

D:R Registration Ratio Of the 12,372 professors sampled, 48.4 percent are registered Democrats and 5.7 percent are registered Republicans, a ratio of 8.5:1. In 2016 Gallup (Jones, 2016) finds that for the general population, 29 percent are Democrats and 26 percent are Republicans, a ratio of 1.1:1. The 8.5:1 ratio is lower than previous findings, such as Langbert, et al. (2016) and Langbert (2018), which found 10:1 to 12:1 because those studies looked at the highest-ranked institutions, in which partisan affiliation is the most skewed. The institutions in this study are the most elite in each state, but they are not in all cases the most elite nationally. and.. Summary and Conclusion The D:R donation ratio and the D:R registration ratio tell a story that is broadly consistent. The D:R donation ratio favors the Democratic Party in all nine disciplines sampled. Compared to the D:R registration ratio, the skewness in the D:R donation ratio for each discipline is more extreme than for registration. For six of the eight or nine disciplines, the D:R donation ratio exceeds 100:1. The D:R donation ratio among female professors is greater than among their male counterparts, and the ratios are lowest in the Midwest. It is also evident that assistant professors are less engaged in party politics as measured by the smaller percentage who register and who make political contributions.

Read the entire article here.

According to the intellectual diversity study, nationally, voter registration records show a ratio of 8.4:1, for Democrats to Republicans. In South Dakota, it’s better.. but in varying degrees.

Dakota Wesleyan provides the smallest sample, but the closest margin at nearly a 1:1 basis between Republicans and Democrats. And it starts to sharply decline from there.

At South Dakota State University, for every Republican Professor you run across, three others are Democrat, with a 2.9 to 1 ratio.

And it’s worse at USD, with a 5.3 to 1 ratio. At the institution which claims itself to be our state’s flagship university (obviously their ad people don’t live there), for every 6 professors running around on campus, only 1 of them would be registered as a Republican, and the other 5 are Democrats.

Not a good defense when Universities start speaking against intellectual diversity laws.