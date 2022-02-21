Headline:
Louisiana Doctor Indicted for Illegally Dispensing Over One Million Doses of Opioids and for $5.1 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in New Orleans, Louisiana, returned an indictment on August 26, 2021 charging a Louisiana physician for his role in distributing over 1,200,000 doses of Schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone and morphine, outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, and for maintaining his clinic for the purpose of illegally distributing controlled substances. Today’s indictment also charges the physician with defrauding health care benefit programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, of more than $5,100,000, given that the opioid prescriptions were filled using health insurance benefits.
That’s not good. Maybe instead, we should try Government – The Taffy Howard Way:
Or Maybe Not.
10 thoughts on “How Government should be run – the Taffy Howard Way.”
I disagree. As a former Pharmaceutical investigator, I investigated many doctors who were inappropriately prescribing drugs to their patients. Many narcotics addicts began their addiction by abusing opioids prescribed by their doctors. Most states now have PDMP’s (Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs) to keep track of the volume of pills prescribed and the relationships between patients and doctors. Many patients who misuse pharmaceuticals do so by visiting several doctors at the same time. Pharmaceutical drug abuse is the most serious drug problem we are experiencing…We lost over 100,000 people last year to opioid abuse…much of it is based in pharmaceutical drugs.
Mr. Santana at 2:09… Good info. One correx: The 100,000 overdose deaths last year were almost entirely fentanyl- and meth-related, and not related prescription drugs.
Fentanyl is a prescription drug…used for long term pain.
As is Meth Amphetamine. That they are also sold on the street does not obviate their primary intended use.
So because one doctor is a crook, all doctors shouldn’t have the authority to treat patients the way they want? Covid sure has brought out the nanny state in you, Pat.
All doctors should know the parameters of normal prescribing practices. As long as they treat their patients according to their Hippocratic oath and the standards of their profession, they should feel safe to do so. When they go outside of those parameters is when they attract attention…usually by pharmacists who have to fill those prescriptions or PDMP’s that monitor prescribing practices. Law enforcement only gets involved when a physician exceeds the parameters of their profession, but even then, it never gets to the prosecution stage until a physician’s peers (other doctors) agree that their prescribing is excessive. There are plenty of safeguards in place for good doctors. Some suspect doctors claim that the simple fact that someone is looking at their prescribing causes them to not prescribe to patients who need proper treatment. How many other professions could get away with saying “if you look at how I do my job, I won’t do it”?
