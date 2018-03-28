Hubbel files for State Senate

Well that’s interesting. Eternal candidate Lora Hubbel just filed to run for the state Senate. They would’ve been sent in via mail and did not show up until today. Hubbel would be challenging Wayne Steinhauer in the June primary for the seat.

4 Replies to “Hubbel files for State Senate”

  2. Anonymous

    …..and where do we send checks for Mr. Steinhauer?

    Who signed her petitions? I’d like to know crazy people when I encounter them.

  3. William Beal

    Independent run for Governor
    State Senate as Republican
    Precinct Committee woman as Republican

    I’m not really sure she hasn’t disqualified herself for at least one of those races.

    Does the Constitution Party need a candidate?

