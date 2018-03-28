Hubbel files for State Senate Posted on March 28, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Well that’s interesting. Eternal candidate Lora Hubbel just filed to run for the state Senate. They would’ve been sent in via mail and did not show up until today. Hubbel would be challenging Wayne Steinhauer in the June primary for the seat. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Any other office she is running for? Galactic Senate?
…..and where do we send checks for Mr. Steinhauer?
Who signed her petitions? I’d like to know crazy people when I encounter them.
Independent run for Governor
State Senate as Republican
Precinct Committee woman as Republican
I’m not really sure she hasn’t disqualified herself for at least one of those races.
Does the Constitution Party need a candidate?
Give her time…the week is still young…one party and race day!