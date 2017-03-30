Hubbel IS looking at bringing the insanity to the 2018 Gubernatorial race

I had hoped it wasn’t true, but Lora Hubbel IS looking at bringing her brand of insanity to the 2018 GOP Gubernatorial Race, as I’d feared:

Another Republican has emerged as a candidate for Governor in 2018. Lora Hubbel, a Sioux Falls nurse, has set up an exploratory committee for her campaign to find out what South Dakota wants. and.. Hubbel says she will be running on a platform of corruption killing. She says “if South Dakota want’s a change, I am your best bet.”

Read it all here at KCCR News.

Why do I say I had feared it? You know how tough it is to convince people to vote Republican when you have someone as flat out nutty as Lora on the ballot?

She’s an anti-vaxxer, she has stated that government wants people to sleep babies on their back because it makes them more susceptible to mind control, that jet contrails are evidence of a plot to spray us with nefarious chemicals, that electronic highway signs may be “scanning our irises” for inclusion in a government database, Muslims are plotting pre-jihad at the Sioux Falls Airport, and the list goes on and on…

As I’ve said before, and I’ll say again – SERIOUSLY, WHO BELIEVES THIS STUFF?!?

There was a possibility that she wasn’t going to run as a Republican, as she’s ran as an independent in the past, and up until last month was chairman of the Constitution Party. But it looks like she’s a Republican again… possibly “In Name Only,” since in the past she’s been happy to shed that label as quickly as a snake sheds it’s skin, as she continues her self-promotion.

And the 2018 election rolls on….

Update – In a radio interview you can listen to here, Hubbel blames state corruption on non-profits, and wants more government oversight of them. So, yes, she’s actually running on a platform of more Government

