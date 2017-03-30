Hubbel IS looking at bringing the insanity to the 2018 Gubernatorial race

I had hoped it wasn’t true, but Lora Hubbel IS looking at bringing her brand of insanity to the 2018 GOP Gubernatorial Race, as I’d feared:
Another Republican has emerged as a candidate for Governor in 2018.
Lora Hubbel, a Sioux Falls nurse, has set up an exploratory committee for her campaign to find out what South Dakota wants.
and..
Hubbel says she will be running on a platform of corruption killing. She says “if South Dakota want’s a change, I am your best bet.”
Read it all here at KCCR News.
Why do I say I had feared it? You know how tough it is to convince people to vote Republican when you have someone as flat out nutty as Lora on the ballot?
She’s an anti-vaxxer, she has stated that government wants people to sleep babies on their back because it makes them more susceptible to mind control, that jet contrails are evidence of a plot to spray us with nefarious chemicals, that electronic highway signs may be “scanning our irises” for inclusion in a government database, Muslims are plotting pre-jihad at the Sioux Falls Airport, and the list goes on and on…
As I’ve said before, and I’ll say again – SERIOUSLY, WHO BELIEVES THIS STUFF?!?
There was a possibility that she wasn’t going to run as a Republican, as she’s ran as an independent in the past, and up until last month was chairman of the Constitution Party. But it looks like she’s a Republican again… possibly “In Name Only,” since in the past she’s been happy to shed that label as quickly as a snake sheds it’s skin, as she continues her self-promotion.
And the 2018 election rolls on….
Update – In a radio interview you can listen to here, Hubbel blames state corruption on non-profits, and wants more government oversight of them. So, yes, she’s actually running on a platform of more Government
Lora needs to find a secure Nuclear, Biological and Chemical protected bunker and just hide in there. Fearing this and fearing that. She should break off all communications too since the Aliens from Alpha Centuri have infiltrated our state government and will hack communication devices to locate those who try to expose this planetary takeover.
Hubbel is the definition of Republican in Name Only.
Lora has no chance but it looks like she has more guts than Stace Nelson to run….
After candidate for SD Governor Hubbel loses the SDGOP nomination is she then eligible to run as a Constitutional, Libertarian or whatever party as their gubernatorial candidate in the general election?
Not for Governor.
Has she actually said that she is running as a Republican, or did KCCR just assume that because she ran as a Republican last time?
She ran for Governor in the Republican primary and lost by 81-19%, so she went to the Libertarian convention and asked them to make her their candidate, but that was illegal. Then she sued to get on the ballot on the independent ticket when lt. Gov when the Independent lt Gov candidate withdrew, so the last time she ran for office was as an Independent. That got her kicked out of the GOP. Then she joined the Constitution party and became their state chair.
This goes to show that a person has to stick with what they believe in.
I’m really concerned for the 19% of Republicans that voted for her. They are in desperate need of help.
Plenty of people in both parties believe everything’s a conspiracy. (My favorite: One-third of Democrats polled believe Bush had prior knowledge of 9-11.) No surprise that candidates with a conspiracy bent run for office. They almost always lose.
They lose because there is a conspiracy against them.
Ms. Hubbel may be insaner than most but she is a very attractive young lady.
If the RINO Hubbel gets 2% of the vote I would be shocked. She is a person who got kicked out of the Republican Party. I would vote for a shoe before I would even think about voting for her.