Hubbel to make it official on July 7th. Suggestions on venue?

I will be officially announcing July 7 – Any suggestions for venue?
— Lora Hubbel (@LoraHubbel) June 30, 2017
Any suggestions? I won’t be there, as it’s the Brookings Arts festival, and my little sister is going to be in town from Denver with her kids.
I was going to suggest a location in SESD…. but that one is too easy. How about the Sioux Falls Airport? That way she can talk about both the pre-jihad she say is is taking place there, as well as jet contrails.
Most likely, she’s going to end up at the Sioux Falls Library.
Thoughts?
The state has a facility just north of Yankton which I think would be ideal….the state hospital.
That was my easy one. 🙂
The dump or the zoo.
And you are a Pastor?????? lol
A fake one.
He sure sounds like it.
Falls Park in Sioux Falls. This can symbolize how her campaign is going over the edge.
Any official safe zone will do, as the press in SD will simply let het blather and not ask a single question that will make her defend her ridiculous fantasies with a fact or two.
The Muslim Brotherhood’s civilizational Jihad in Sioux Falls is not a fantasy. Technically it is beyond a pre-Jihad.
Area 51
SDDC
Good suggestion.
The Democratic party forum at the VFW is on Fridays.
I must admit, these are funny posts.
Tara, You had better let Lora know she better watch her six. July 7th the SDGOP black ops division will be activated and their ninjas are sneaky. 🙂
Thanks for the heads up Miranda…..I will for sure let her know.