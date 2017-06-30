Hubbel to make it official on July 7th. Suggestions on venue?

From Twitter:

I will be officially announcing July 7 – Any suggestions for venue? — Lora Hubbel (@LoraHubbel) June 30, 2017

Any suggestions? I won’t be there, as it’s the Brookings Arts festival, and my little sister is going to be in town from Denver with her kids.

I was going to suggest a location in SESD…. but that one is too easy. How about the Sioux Falls Airport? That way she can talk about both the pre-jihad she say is is taking place there, as well as jet contrails.

Most likely, she’s going to end up at the Sioux Falls Library.

Thoughts?

