Huether looking at US Senate, and not Congress?

From KELO-AM, Mike Huether is apparently setting high goals for himself as Mayor of Sioux Falls:

Huether is shrewd. He came in knowing that I was going to ask about his future plans. I ask him every time he’s here. He knew precisely what he was saying.

If Huether has any serious intention of running for governor, we should know soon as he would have to begin fundraising fairly quickly.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see Huether set his sights on the U.S. Senate seat of Mike Rounds, which comes up in 2020.

If so, it would certainly explain why Huether is in no rush to announce his future plans.