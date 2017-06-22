Huether makes yet another egotistical, cryptic announcement. And people fall for it, because it’s a slow news day.

From the Argus Leader, apparently Sioux Falls’ egomaniac in chief, Mayor Mike Huether sent out a press release with an announcement of his future plans. Specifically, yet another missive on what he’s not running for:
Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether announced Thursday he will not be running for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Kristi Noem.
Huether, whose second term as mayor ends in May 2018, said in a release he will not seek to fill the opening in the U.S. House of Representatives next November.
Good lord. Who else sends out a press release announcing what he’s NOT running for?
I’m not sure who is more ridiculous, Huether for sending it out, or the rest of us for giving it the media coverage it doesn’t deserve. Because he wouldn’t be sending these things out if we wouldn’t mention it!
I blame ourselves, and the fact it’s a very, very slow time in political news, so you take what you get, even if it’s the bitter dregs.
So, until Huether announces he isn’t running for President in 2020…. stay tuned.
That really sucks! He knew that I was going to announce that I also wasn’t going to run for Noem’s seat. Guess I don’t have to announce that I’m also not running for governor or president now. What maroon!
Although not on my timeline and feeling rushed by Mayor Mike, I hereby announce I’m not running for Public Utilities Commission. Kristie Fiegan has been superb at the position. In approximately 1976 or 1977, I was a YMCA volunteer and sent to pick up a donation from Commissioner Ken Stofferahn. It gave me an opportunity to note the size of the rather small office and view of this really big tree which blocked a view of the DOT building but allowed some view of Hilger’s Gulch. I’ve aspired to sit in that office ever since but regretfully must admit now is not the time.
I believe Christine Erickson also had a release as well when she chose to announce to everyone that she was not going to run for Mayor. It must be a common theme among our leaders of Sioux Falls-good grief!
I believe that’s incorrect.
She mentioned it in an interview with Stu Whitney. She didn’t send out a release.
I dunno. I kind of respect it. I’m not voting for the guy regardless but at least somebody from the center/left is out there trying to be something. (or not something in this case 🙂
Call me crazy, but perhaps this is for the best.
I don’t think he could get elected dog catcher in a state-wide election.
I have an idea, MMM (My Man Mike) better direct his attention to The Huether Family Match Pointe facility. I found myself out in the area a couple times this week. 1-car in the parking lot each time I was there. Are they still open for business? This place has to be losing money. Maybe KELO can do an investigative report?
Who’s serve is it?