Huether makes yet another egotistical, cryptic announcement. And people fall for it, because it’s a slow news day.

From the Argus Leader, apparently Sioux Falls’ egomaniac in chief, Mayor Mike Huether sent out a press release with an announcement of his future plans. Specifically, yet another missive on what he’s not running for:

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether announced Thursday he will not be running for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Kristi Noem. Huether, whose second term as mayor ends in May 2018, said in a release he will not seek to fill the opening in the U.S. House of Representatives next November.

Read it here.

Good lord. Who else sends out a press release announcing what he’s NOT running for?

I’m not sure who is more ridiculous, Huether for sending it out, or the rest of us for giving it the media coverage it doesn’t deserve. Because he wouldn’t be sending these things out if we wouldn’t mention it!

I blame ourselves, and the fact it’s a very, very slow time in political news, so you take what you get, even if it’s the bitter dregs.

So, until Huether announces he isn’t running for President in 2020…. stay tuned.

