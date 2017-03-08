Huether preparing for statewide run. What that run is, is yet to be hinted at.

Former Democrat and Obama man Mike Huether is apparently trying to look more Republican as this Democrat in Indy clothing prepares for a run for statewide office. What that office is, who knows, but he’s looking at something. From the Argus:

Huether still isn’t saying whether or not he plans to run for governor or U.S. House when his time as mayor ends next year, but a change of political affiliation and some recent political stances on a series of national issues make a statewide run looking more likely.

It was in December when Huether held a press conference announcing he was no longer a Democrat and would instead be a registered independent. He used the time to criticize U.S. House Democrats for sticking with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as their minority leader. The party, he said, was moving too far to the left.

and…

“I would assume what he is doing is some sort of posturing,” said Emily Wanless, a political science professor at Augustana University. “A politician acts today in terms of the electorate he or she wants in the future.”

Although municipal offices are supposed to be non-partisan, there was no secret about his affiliation when he first ran for office in 2010. That’s not a winning recipe for South Dakota politicians of late. Wanless said aligning himself with the likes of Sen. John Thune and other notable Republicans on matters like school choice and the air traffic control topic and abandoning the Democratic Party are attempts to overcome any attempts future adversaries make to label him a big city liberal.