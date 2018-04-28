Huge crowd at Brookings GOP Dinner tonight!

Great Lincoln Day Dinner in Brookings County tonight!

9 Replies to "Huge crowd at Brookings GOP Dinner tonight!"

  1. Anonymous

    Give us a run down on your thoughts on performances. Especially on the AG candidates and constitutionals.

    But definitely the gov and house.

    1. went to Brookings

      I went and Ravnsborg will be our next AG if he performs like that. He has passion, ideas and a personality. He got an early laugh and the emcee even gave him a shout out later. Fitzgerald came in 2nd solid speech but way too rigid…Russell was last…he had a bad start with a Mike squeal and never recovered.

      Will break up and cover house and gov next

      1. went to Brookings

        House…dusty made fun of himself and got an early laugh…told is a few concerns …decent speech

        Shantel…her birthday is tomorrow so crowd sang to her..decent speech..didntblike end…panders at end about saying your prayers stay out of way. & do it all again

        Tapio was least polished of 3..lots of umhs…but better substantive speech he did not mention Islam much and focused on economics a lot..refreshing

        Dusty best speech of the 3..Tapio must substantive…Krebs ok but didnt move the dial for me

        1. went to Brookings

          Gov…

          Marty was solid no complaints…talked about supreme court case..a laugh or 2

          Noem I thought was more engaging not as rigid as marty…she had a home or 2 about Hillary that crowd enjoyed…also seemed more substantive to me

          I think BOTH were solid but Noem win the night

          1. went to Brookings

            Lastly I want to say a lot of enthusiasm in the room…other statewide candidates did well…kristi forget went first as someone was sick in her family…hope that is not too bad….but didn’t catch who.

            Fred Deutsch seemed least polished to me.

            I like how they have Abe Lincoln come and go a Gettysburg address and talk each year.

            Overall very good night.

