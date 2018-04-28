Huge crowd at Brookings GOP Dinner tonight! Posted on April 27, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ Great Lincoln Day Dinner in Brookings County tonight! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Give us a run down on your thoughts on performances. Especially on the AG candidates and constitutionals.
But definitely the gov and house.
I went and Ravnsborg will be our next AG if he performs like that. He has passion, ideas and a personality. He got an early laugh and the emcee even gave him a shout out later. Fitzgerald came in 2nd solid speech but way too rigid…Russell was last…he had a bad start with a Mike squeal and never recovered.
Will break up and cover house and gov next
House…dusty made fun of himself and got an early laugh…told is a few concerns …decent speech
Shantel…her birthday is tomorrow so crowd sang to her..decent speech..didntblike end…panders at end about saying your prayers stay out of way. & do it all again
Tapio was least polished of 3..lots of umhs…but better substantive speech he did not mention Islam much and focused on economics a lot..refreshing
Dusty best speech of the 3..Tapio must substantive…Krebs ok but didnt move the dial for me
Gov…
Marty was solid no complaints…talked about supreme court case..a laugh or 2
Noem I thought was more engaging not as rigid as marty…she had a home or 2 about Hillary that crowd enjoyed…also seemed more substantive to me
I think BOTH were solid but Noem win the night
Lastly I want to say a lot of enthusiasm in the room…other statewide candidates did well…kristi forget went first as someone was sick in her family…hope that is not too bad….but didn’t catch who.
Fred Deutsch seemed least polished to me.
I like how they have Abe Lincoln come and go a Gettysburg address and talk each year.
Overall very good night.
How about the unopposed candidates for constitutional offices. How did they do?
She needs to stop saying that canned line at the end of her speech. It’s all good but its very canned.
Yuge
Ravnsborg is not good at public speaking.