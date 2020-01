The event that’s always been the campaign season’s unofficial kickoff – the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner – has now been scheduled for February 18th. The Dinner has always been an event where candidates can announce for office, or you might find them making their first public speech.

Candidates have been both made and broken at this event, so it’s always a good show.

Tickets are $35, and you can call 605-222-4385 or email hughescountyrepublicans@gmail.com for more information.