Hughes County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner – Livestreamed via Facebook Posted on February 20, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook:
A friend of mine from Mitchell asked me to watch these speeches to see what someone who didn’t know much about any of them would say.
Takeaways:
The Mcee is hilarious. He should take his tour on the road.
Governor
Jackley: Humorous. Sounded smart. Talked about a lot of stuff I didn’t know much about. Wonky.
Noem: Soft spoken. Connected more emotionally but didn’t have much depth. Didn’t understand her family intro. Who cares.
Jackley won
Congress
Johnson: Goofy. He sounded smart but he didn’t have much that grabbed me.
Krebs: She could lighten up.
Tapiaes: I don’t know who he is. I don’t know much about what he was talking about. I agree with him on war.
They all have quite a bit of work to do. If you aren’t going to turn me on just don’t turn me off.
Attorney General:
Fitzgerald: Serious. I don’t know what else to say.
McGuigan: I’m not going to vote for you because you liked TAR camp and boys State. I need more substance.
Roundsberg: This guy was terrible. My boyfriend told me afterwards that he is considered the frontrunner for AG. I could not believe it. He can’t talk in front of a group like this then he can’t win a trial.
Russell: I actually thought he was by far the best. He’s mild mannered and soft spoken but I sensed passion when he talked later.
It was interesting that the 3 house candidates bashed congress and hurt Noem but then the 4 AG candidates dinged on crime and hurt Jackley.
Satgast: Really didn’t show that he knows much about an office that he wants to be the “institutional knowledge” for. His jokes were not well delivered either.
Brunner: Knows his stuff. Smart. Wonky. I learned something about an office I didn’t know existed.
Hader: This guy impressed me the most. Confident. Well spoken. Had flair but he also had substance. He was the better speaker of them all.
Barnett: Good speaker. Appealing. Was lacking in specifics and why he wants to be Secretary of State. Maybe more noticeable following Treasurer and Public Lands candidates with specifics.
Fiegen: Oh my gosh. There is no way she gets elected. Do not let her speak if you are running her campaign.
Nelson: he auctioned. Nerd alert. Wasn’t the PUC cooler when Dusty Johnson was on there?
Preferences
Gov: Jackley
House: Undecided
AG: Russell not even close. He is by far and away the best speaker.
Barnett
Hader
Brunner
The above are the candidates I can support. The rest not listed need to improve.