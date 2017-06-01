I bought a domain, and someone must be complaining. And I’m not paying $795 for lorahubbel.com

Here’s a silly one. Some liberal dems were all a flutter in a comment section of another website the other day because they noticed I bought an unused domain as I’ve done before. And the next thing I’m hearing is Dana Ferguson from the Argus is actually asking people about it, and sending me e-mails asking how many domains I own.

What’s got them all addled? I added billiesutton.com to a small group of them I have, such as lorahubbelforgovernor.com and dakotareporter.com which was abandoned after Lee Stranahan left town. (I keep looking at lorahubbel.com, but I’m not paying $795 for it. Last year, it was nearly $3000, but even at $795, it is still a high dollar web property. If it gets much over $10 or 12, It’s too rich for my blood.)

Running a South Dakota based news website which covers politics, every once in a while I sometimes buy domains that are unused or abandoned that I think I might be able to use for SEO purposes when they’re related to topics I write extensively about. So $10 later, I did. And that’s MSM newsworthy? Meh.

We’ll have to wait for it to appear to see if it’s benign or a hit piece. Not sure if someone is complaining directly, or it’s a reeaaallly slow news day. I guess we’ll find out.

Minor #TBT.. I was reminded of the time I bought sibbyonline.com, which I auctioned off to raise money for a charity donation, raising $500 in the process. And the buyer told me to give the domain to Steve, in the spirit of fun and camaraderie. Good times.

Facebook Twitter