I bought a domain, and someone must be complaining. And I’m not paying $795 for lorahubbel.com

Here’s a silly one. Some liberal dems were all a flutter in a comment section of another website the other day because they noticed I bought an unused domain as I’ve done before. And the next thing I’m hearing is Dana Ferguson from the Argus is actually asking people about it, and sending me e-mails asking how many domains I own.
What’s got them all addled? I added billiesutton.com to a small group of them I have, such as lorahubbelforgovernor.com and dakotareporter.com which was abandoned after Lee Stranahan left town. (I keep looking at lorahubbel.com, but I’m not paying $795 for it. Last year, it was nearly $3000, but even at $795, it is still a high dollar web property. If it gets much over $10 or 12, It’s too rich for my blood.)
Running a South Dakota based news website which covers politics, every once in a while I sometimes buy domains that are unused or abandoned that I think I might be able to use for SEO purposes when they’re related to topics I write extensively about. So $10 later, I did. And that’s MSM newsworthy? Meh.
We’ll have to wait for it to appear to see if it’s benign or a hit piece. Not sure if someone is complaining directly, or it’s a reeaaallly slow news day. I guess we’ll find out.
Minor #TBT.. I was reminded of the time I bought sibbyonline.com, which I auctioned off to raise money for a charity donation, raising $500 in the process. And the buyer told me to give the domain to Steve, in the spirit of fun and camaraderie. Good times.
Interesting spin. Unfortunately, it still looks like kind of a dirty trick despite your apologetics – and optics are everything these days, no?
Is it or is it not a free country? Pat had every right to purchase the domain, and just because Sutton’s camp wasn’t on their game to snatch it up before Pat doesn’t make it a dirty trick, despite your whining.
Whining? No, just pointing out that regardless, it’s bad optics.
1 – Of course Billie Sutton’s campaign should have been on top of this. A campaign for governor should probably buy 30 different domains – and that assumes it isn’t a name that is easily misspelled, in which case there are more.
2 – Having said that, anytime a person buys someone else’s name as a domain, they do so knowing that they can be portrayed as a squatter. So if Pat takes that flack a little bit, he knew that was part of the deal.
3 – Pat’s best defense is that he’s using it for a fairly legitimate purpose – it is directing to the Billie Sutton-related news on his blog. Obviously not ideal of Sutton, but also not a “dirty trick” exactly.
He can sell it to Sutton’s camp for a premium and donate the proceeds to his-Pat’s-favorite conservative cause. Democrats are all for re-distributing the wealth, so they shouldn’t squawk about that. (But they will)
Good for you PP.