I bought a domain, and someone must be complaining. And I’m not paying $795 for lorahubbel.com

Posted on by 6 Comments ↓

Here’s a silly one. Some liberal dems were all a flutter in a comment section of another website the other day because they noticed I bought an unused domain as I’ve done before.  And the next thing I’m hearing is Dana Ferguson from the Argus is actually asking people about it, and sending me e-mails asking how many domains I own.

What’s got them all addled? I added billiesutton.com to a small group of them I have, such as lorahubbelforgovernor.com and dakotareporter.com which was abandoned after Lee Stranahan left town.  (I keep looking at lorahubbel.com, but I’m not paying $795 for it. Last year, it was nearly $3000, but even at $795, it is still a high dollar web property. If it gets much over $10 or 12, It’s too rich for my blood.)

Running a South Dakota based news website which covers politics, every once in a while I sometimes buy domains that are unused or abandoned that I think I might be able to use for SEO purposes when they’re related to topics I write extensively about.  So $10 later, I did.  And that’s MSM newsworthy? Meh.

We’ll have to wait for it to appear to see if it’s benign or a hit piece. Not sure if someone is complaining directly, or it’s a reeaaallly slow news day. I guess we’ll find out.

Minor #TBT..  I was reminded of the time I bought sibbyonline.com, which I auctioned off to raise money for a charity donation, raising $500 in the process. And the buyer told me to give the domain to Steve, in the spirit of fun and camaraderie.   Good times.

6 Replies to “I bought a domain, and someone must be complaining. And I’m not paying $795 for lorahubbel.com”

  1. Ike

    Interesting spin. Unfortunately, it still looks like kind of a dirty trick despite your apologetics – and optics are everything these days, no?

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Is it or is it not a free country? Pat had every right to purchase the domain, and just because Sutton’s camp wasn’t on their game to snatch it up before Pat doesn’t make it a dirty trick, despite your whining.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous

    1 – Of course Billie Sutton’s campaign should have been on top of this. A campaign for governor should probably buy 30 different domains – and that assumes it isn’t a name that is easily misspelled, in which case there are more.

    2 – Having said that, anytime a person buys someone else’s name as a domain, they do so knowing that they can be portrayed as a squatter. So if Pat takes that flack a little bit, he knew that was part of the deal.

    3 – Pat’s best defense is that he’s using it for a fairly legitimate purpose – it is directing to the Billie Sutton-related news on his blog. Obviously not ideal of Sutton, but also not a “dirty trick” exactly.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      He can sell it to Sutton’s camp for a premium and donate the proceeds to his-Pat’s-favorite conservative cause. Democrats are all for re-distributing the wealth, so they shouldn’t squawk about that. (But they will)

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.